Zoo in Michigan proudly welcomes the arrival of two adorable baby bintlets
Michigan’s Potter Park Zoo was thrilled to announce the arrival of some new residents this year: bintlets. Um, just what is a bintlet, you may ask? Binturongs (the adult version of a bintlet) are fascinating creatures hailing from the rainforests of Southeast Asia, where they love to hang out in the lush treetops. It’s one of the few animals with a prehensile tail, meaning it can hold and manipulate objects.
Fiona the hippo becomes big sister as Cincinnati Zoo announces birth of new calf
The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the birth of a new baby hippo, making its famous resident hippo Fiona a big sister.The zoo shared the news of the latest addition to the hippo family in a press release on Thursday, where it revealed Fiona’s mother Bibi had given birth to a full-term calf on Wednesday night.According to the zoo, staff members learned that 23-year-old Bibi was pregnant in April of this year. The “hippo team” noticed a behaviour change that indicated she may be in labour on 2 August.The zoo also shared the news of the birth on social media,...
Greyhound Rescued From Racing Was Afraid Of Affection Until He Saw His Baby Brother
A greyhound named Mosley was 4 years old when he was rescued from the dog racing industry. The pooch was soon given a home by Scott Merrihew and his wife, but he was so used to noise and a lot of dogs around him that he had no idea how to respond to love and kindness coming from humans.
SEE IT: Bibi the hippo has a boy at Cincinnati Zoo
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Bibi the hippopotamus gave birth to her second calf, a boy.
Abandoned Baby Polar Bear Sleeping With A Stuffed Animal Makes Cute Sounds
Last Friday, the Internet received an ultimate dose of cuteness when the video of a baby polar bear sleeping with her stuffed Moose was posted online by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. Sadly, the cub was abandoned by her mother, so the zoo’s staff is now taking care of her.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video
Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Rooster Fights Off An Attacking Hawk To Protect His Hens In Missouri Backyard
A rooster is the king of the coop, and there’s a reason why there’s only one in a crowd. They like having all of those hens around them to themselves. Naturally, that can cause them to have some aggression toward anything that tries to take his girls away from him.
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Recognizes Photo of Her 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin in Sweet Video
"Grandpa Crocodile loves you too." Bindi Irwin's daughter already can recognize her late grandpa Steve Irwin in photos. In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, the 24-year-old conservationist shared a sweet clip of her 1-year-old daughter Grace recognizing her Crocodile Hunter grandfather in a photo. "Do you see him?...
Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddling a Kitten Is the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of
It's not up for debate--baby animals are pure perfection. A newborn puppy could do nothing but exist and it would take our breath away. As it turns out, that's exactly what happened when we saw @borisxgregg's newly viral video. Nearly half a million viewers have already fallen under the spell...
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
Sweet Abandoned Dog Has The Best Reaction To Finding A Loving Family
When a charming abandoned puppy unexpectedly entered their life, Anthony Noto and his girlfriend Mikayla Sengle had no intention of getting a pet. However, their thinking rapidly changed, and it seemed as though fate was telling them that getting a pet was the right thing to do. Anthony made the...
Video of Golden Retriever Bringing Burp Cloths to New Baby Touches Our Hearts
We all know dogs make wonderful siblings. They can be loyal, protective, and helpful when it comes to caring for their human counterparts. Sometimes when there is a new member of the family, the family dogs can be a bit weary about this big change at first, but once they adjust to the change, they can be amazing siblings. This Golden Retriever is no exception, and he is taking on his role of big brother with great care.
