ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

On Lehman Caves centennial, let's appreciate Nevada's public lands

This opinion column was submitted by Christian Gerlach, an organizer for the Sierra Club’s Our Wild America campaign. My earliest memory is of the Lehman Caves of Great Basin National Park. That formative experience is one of countless treasured memories that are made every year on Nevada’s public lands, in places like Great Basin National Park, the Ruby Mountains, Red Rock and Gold Butte. The snow-capped mountains and otherworldly caverns of the Lehman Caves make Great Basin National Park unlike...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Elko Daily Free Press

More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
ELKO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Death Valley#National Weather Service#Https T Co Cttpwvcybp#Caltrans
KTNV

Crash shuts down traffic on I-15 southbound near Mesquite

(KTNV) — Drivers headed to the Las Vegas valley via Interstate 15 should expect delays on Wednesday morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation says. A crash near Mesquite necessitated the closure of all southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 4, officials said. As of approximately 6:40 a.m.,...
MESQUITE, NV
One Green Planet

Nevada Ditches Grass to Save Water Amid Climate Change

Nevada ditches grass amid record heat waves, extreme drought, and looming climate change to help conserve water. According to the Las Vegas Water Authority, outdoor water use in southern Nevada for landscaping is one of the largest uses of water. Las Vegas has already taken out around four million square...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
mynews4.com

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment. According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada

Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy