When it comes to the real estate market in North Jersey, most homeowners will tell you it’s more easily done with an experienced guide by your side. Dale Fior and the agents at Brown Harris Stevens, located at 635 Valley Road in Montclair and 200 Washington Street in Hoboken, are well-equipped with pre-market guidance for sellers and comprehensive market analysis for buyers, making the process as seamless as possible. For anyone on the hunt for a new apartment in the North Jersey area, we’ve got you covered — Brown Harris Stevens has just listed a beautiful apartment not far from Essex County. This Jersey City condo is currently on the market for $965K, and we’re giving you a peek inside. Keep reading to learn more about the brokerage + the new Brown Harris Stevens listing that just hit the Jersey City market.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO