UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
STEPINAC: Lacrosse head coach of 23 years dies
Archbishop Stepinac High School is mourning a second school family member in less than a week.
Little League Takes 2nd In Championship
BRICK – After a long six-day tournament, the Brick Little League 10-Year-Old All Stars earned second place in the NJ Section 3 Championship Tournament. On July 6, the Brick 10-Year-Old All Stars were crowned NJ District 18 Champions after defeating Toms River Little League 3-1. They entered into the Championship Tournament with high energy and ready to succeed.
theobserver.com
Kearny Rangers 16U win 2022 USABL title
The Kearny Rangers 16U squad won the USABL Northeast Division defeating the New Milford Knights by score of 3-1.. The championship game MVPs were Andrew Joe, who pitched a complete game two-hitter with five strike outs while allowing an unearned run to get the win on mound and Jonah Menendez with a key three-run double in third inning to score all the runs needed for Rangers.
theobserver.com
Bryan Granelli, long-time Kearny Board of Education trustee, dies aged 54
Back in 2015, when the Board of Education was faced with a vacancy among its own, the group voted unanimously, 8-0, to pick Bryan J. Granelli to fill the seat. He had the experience they were looking for as a former executive and then owner and founder of a private security firm that often dealt with schools.
New Jersey Monthly
At Height of Fame, Sharpshooter Annie Oakley Moved to Nutley
One-hundred and thirty years ago, Annie Oakley, the gun-toting superstar of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, decided to settle in Nutley. At the height of her international fame, the petite, Ohio-born sharpshooter, whose real name was Phoebe Ann Mosey, and her husband, Frank Butler, moved to the Essex County town when she was 32 years old.
theobserver.com
New 'Inside Nutley' podcast released featuring Commissioner Mauro Tucci
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
bulletin-news.com
Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame
The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
thedailyhoosier.com
Big Ten basketball roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Rutgers
———— Next up is Rutgers. After 13 straight seasons with a losing record, the Scarlet Knights have posted winning seasons for three straight years under head coach Steve Pikiell. Rutgers has also been .500 or better in the Big Ten in each of the last three campaigns. Overall Pikiell is now entering his seventh season in Piscataway. He has a 98-91 record at Rutgers, including a 46-70 mark in the league. Rutgers is 54-37 and 33-27, respectively, over the last three years.
A Jersey City councilwoman sparked local outrage and protests. Then she went viral.
Gabrielle Union, meet Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Oh wait, you already have?. The actress (Bring It On, Love and Basketball) tweeted a one-word reaction to the police camera video of DeGise hitting a cyclist — an expletive and a series of question marks and exclamation points. The news that shocked Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, had by that point already been the biggest news in Hudson County for several.
Essex County free summer music series continues
The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Shop is Top Sandwich Spot in the State
Yelp has shared their picks for the Top sandwich spots in every state ( ). It was compiled in time for August which is National Sandwich Month. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning sandwich. Those were then ranked by the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.
themontclairgirl.com
This Jersey City Condo Just Hit the Market at $965K
When it comes to the real estate market in North Jersey, most homeowners will tell you it’s more easily done with an experienced guide by your side. Dale Fior and the agents at Brown Harris Stevens, located at 635 Valley Road in Montclair and 200 Washington Street in Hoboken, are well-equipped with pre-market guidance for sellers and comprehensive market analysis for buyers, making the process as seamless as possible. For anyone on the hunt for a new apartment in the North Jersey area, we’ve got you covered — Brown Harris Stevens has just listed a beautiful apartment not far from Essex County. This Jersey City condo is currently on the market for $965K, and we’re giving you a peek inside. Keep reading to learn more about the brokerage + the new Brown Harris Stevens listing that just hit the Jersey City market.
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the record for every team this college football season. For a program looking to make a step forward in 2022, Rutgers could be in for a tough stretch. For Greg Schiano, he is trying to guide the team to a better showing than the 5-7...
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
‘I'm still in shock’: Woman relives frightening moments when vehicle sank following water main break
The owner of the car that sits submerged in Branch Brook Park following Tuesday's major water main break in Belleville says she feels grateful to be alive.
boozyburbs.com
Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Hot Chikn Kitchn, a hot chicken restaurant, is coming to New Jersey for the first time. The chain, which began in Virginia, has begun expansion plans across the country and has it’s sights on North Jersey to start. It’s opening in Paramus on Route 17, bringing it’s menu (View...
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
