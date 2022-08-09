ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba, 49, takes his rarely-seen daughter Isan, 20, as his plus one to Beast premiere in NYC

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Idris Elba had an extra special plus-one for his appearance at the Beast premiere in New York City - his rarely-seem daughter Isan.

The actor, 49, was all smiles as he posed alongside his child, 20, at the event, held at the Metropolitan Musuem Of Art on Monday.

The film star looked dapper for the evening as he sported a blue-grey blazer and matching trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4Z04_0hAWZQPF00
Dapper: Idris Elba looked dapper in a blue-gray suit as he attended the premiere of Beast in New York City alongside his rarely-seen daughter Isan on Monday

Also sporting a white top, Idris completed his look for the premiere with a pair of black shoes.

Isan wore a chic plaid Miu Miu blouse that was rolled up at the bottom and held together by a single button to reveal her trim midriff.

She paired the top with a matching mini skirt and a slim black belt, and she wore tall rolled-up white socks with silvery open-toe heels.

She wore glittering Miu Miu earrings and a hair clip that bore the name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194Ual_0hAWZQPF00
Style: Isan wore a chic plaid Miu Miu blouse that was rolled up at the bottom and held together by a single button to reveal her trim midriff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DySe3_0hAWZQPF00
Past love: Idris was previously married to make-up artist Hanne Norgaard (left) - they share daughter Isan together 

The actor shares his daughter with ex-wife, make-up artist Hanne 'Kim' Nørgaard while he also has a son named Winston, eight, with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Elba brought his first wife Hanne, with him when he moved to New York to launch his career.

However, he struggled to master an American accent and was reduced to working as a labourer and nightclub bouncer.

When Norgaard became pregnant with daughter Isan in 2001, the marriage collapsed because of the financial strain. As it turned out, Isan was born on the very day he secured his role on The Wire, the launch pad for his later success.

A ten-year affair with pole dancer Desiree Newberry followed, and it was during a lengthy break from this that he met his second wife Sonya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgP7t_0hAWZQPF00
Ex: He also has a son named Winston, eight, with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth (pictured in 2014) 

Idris was also joined at the premiere by his current wife Sabrina, 34, who cut a glamorous figure in a black dress with long sleeves.

Idris stars in Beast — released on August 19 — as a newly widowed scientist who returns to South Africa for a trip to a game reserve with his two daughters.

It comes as Idris is reportedly in talks once again to star in the lead role in the James Bond films.

The actor was confirmed as being 'part of the conversation' to be the next 007 by the blockbuster franchise's producer Barbara Broccoli, 61, earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVQ2i_0hAWZQPF00
Couple: Idris was also joined at the premiere by his wife Sabrina who cut a glamorous figure in a black dress with long sleeves

The role has most recently been played by Daniel Craig, but he made his final outing as Bond in No Time To Die.

He had previously ditched the idea of playing the spy and discussed the idea of playing a villain instead, but he is again being considered after he ranked highly in market research, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: 'Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond's story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.'

Speaking to Variety, Barbara said: 'It's a big decision. It's not just casting a role. It's about a whole rethink about where we're going.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9rjI_0hAWZQPF00
New role: Idris is reportedly back in the running to play James Bond. The role has most recently been played by Daniel Craig, but he made his final outing as Bond in No Time To Die

