Johnny Depp renews seven-figure contract with Dior: Report



Johnny Depp w ill remain the face of Dior's Sauvage scent after renewing a seven-figure contract with the brand.

The actor has a new multiyear deal with Dior, sources close to the deal told TMZ . Dior initially signed the actor to the Sauvage campaign in 2015, and searches for the scent skyrocketed during the actor's fiery defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. In March, there were reportedly 823,000 searches , which increased to 1.2 million in April. Social media views of Dior's cologne advertisements also reportedly reached 209 million during the trial.

Dior also shared three different Instagram posts featuring the actor this week in an apparent revamping of his campaign. The company staged photo and video shoots backstage in Olympia Hall in France, a legendary concert venue where Depp met his longtime partner Vanessa Paradis and introduced his children to songwriter Bob Dylan. Posts including Depp's image received between 73,000 and 1.3 million likes.

"Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage," the posts are captioned.

"Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows," Depp is quoted in one post. "Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it. It’s a sense memory, so a smell can make you travel."

Johnny Depp arrives at Sage Gateshead, Newcastle, England, where he is due to join Jeff Beck onstage, June 2.



Depp's original Dior ad, now nearly 3 years old , was reportedly re-broadcast on prime-time television while also being featured in ads on Instagram and YouTube after Depp won his three claims of defamation against Heard.