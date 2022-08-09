ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Times News

Northern Lehigh board director resigns

A vacancy exists on the Northern Lehigh School Board following the departure of a veteran director. The school board on a 7-0 vote Monday accepted the resignation of Director Robert Keegan, Jr., effective Aug. 15. Keegan has been a board member since 2014. His term is set to expire in...
SLATINGTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Swedesford Road Closure Begins August 22 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Swedesford Road will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Britt Road beginning Monday, August 22, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Monday, September 12.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Three state highways to close for pipe replacement in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7 a.mj. to 4 p.m., Wismer Road/Carversville...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lafayette.edu

In the media: Prof. Andrew Clarke’s research cited in The Hill

Government and law professor and alum collaborated on research to better understand the relationship between lawmaking and town hall representation Twitter. A recent op-ed published in The Hill examines whether political town halls are worthwhile: Do these forums influence politicians, and do they enhance politicians’ effectiveness in Congress? The piece cites research conducted by Andrew Clarke, assistant professor of government and law, and Daniel Markovits ’20, who collaborated with Clarke as a student and is now pursuing a Ph.D. at Columbia University.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1571 Van Buren Road Palmer Township

Plans for 5 new limited-distribution buildings in Palmer Twp. step closer to approval. The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at 1571 Van Buren Road and Main Street.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
lvpnews.com

DA Martin to host trafficking recovery expert

District Attorney Jim Martin announced an upcoming visit from Rev. Becca Stevens, of Nashville, Tenn., an author, speaker, Episcopal priest, founder and president of a nonprofit recovery model (Thistle Farms) that helps women survivors of human trafficking. In 2019 in an effort to better combat human trafficking in Lehigh County...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
BETHLEHEM, PA
MyChesCo

Moving Road Closure on Route 32 (River Road) Through August 31

SOLEBURY, PA — A moving road closure is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Greenhill Road and Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County, beginning today, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for base repair operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The moving road closure will be in place weekdays through Wednesday, August 31.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Buttigieg on truck driver shortage

Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well-understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Susan...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Politics
PennLive.com

