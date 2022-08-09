ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne's Flinders Street Station and Federation Square are lit up in pink in touching tribute to Olivia Newton-John following her death at age 73

By Bridie Pearson-jones
 2 days ago

Some of Melbourne's most famous monuments have been lit up in tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died Tuesday aged 73.

The Grease star, who was born in Cambridge, UK before moving to Melbourne aged six, died peacefully at her home in southern California, surrounded by family and friends. Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday.

In a touching tribute, the Victorian capital's Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and Bolte Bridge were covered in pink lights.

Some of Melbourne's most famous monuments have been lit up in tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died Tuesday aged 73
A black and white picture of the star was also projected on Federation Square, with a message that read: 'Fed Square is lit up pink in memory of Olivia Newton-John and to recognise her inspiring life, celebrated career in entertainment and profound contribution to the research and treatment of cancer.

A black and white picture of the star was also projected on Federation Square, with a message that read: 'Fed Square is lit up pink in memory of Olivia Newton-John and to recognise her inspiring life, celebrated career in entertainment and profound contribution to the research and treatment of cancer.

'Vale Olivia Newton John'.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday he will contact the star's family this week to propose a state funeral for the star.

'As for celebrating her life, her music and film and all the other amazing contributions that she made, we would, of course, want to speak to the family and be as respectful as we can,' he told media.

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram with her husband John Easterling
Newton-John's husband announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 
In a touching tribute, the Victorian capital's Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and Bolte Bridge were covered in pink lights
In a touching tribute, the Victorian capital's Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and Bolte Bridge were covered in pink lights. Flinders Street station is pictured

Olivia lends her name to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, which is located in Heidelberg, Melbourne.

'She took her cancer journey and used that to save lives and change lives, and that’s just a deeply impressive thing,' Andrews added.

'The research that’s done there (at the cancer and wellness centre), the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central to that place is a lasting legacy to the person that she was.'

Olivia lends her name to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, which is located in Heidelberg, Melbourne.
The Bolte Bridge was lit up pink as a tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The Grease star died peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

Olivia's husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.'

'Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

The Grease star died peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.
The glowing entrance to the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV)
In memory: Newton-John's Instagram was mostly made up of flashback posts from throughout her career, but on April 18 the star shared a rare candid photo of herself with a beaming smile beside a bed of sunflowers 

