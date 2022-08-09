Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Facebook ran ads on searches for white supremacist groups, report finds
Facebook served ads on searches related to white supremacist groups, despite a ban on such content on the platform, according to a report by the Tech Transparency Project. The report, which was first covered by The Washington Post, identified 119 Facebook pages and 20 Facebook groups affiliated with white supremacist organizations on the platform. Researchers searched Facebook for 226 designated hate groups or dangerous organizations using sources like the Southern Poverty Law Center, Anti-Defamation League, and even Facebook itself, and found more than a third had a presence on the platform.
Facebook use plunges among US teens: survey
US teens have left Facebook in droves over the past seven years, preferring to spend time at video-sharing venues YouTube and TikTok, according to a Pew Research Center survey data out Wednesday. And the share of teens who say they are online almost constantly has nearly doubled to 46 percent when compared to survey results from seven years ago, researchers noted.
Meta’s new chatbot is already parroting users’ prejudice and misinformation
Meta opened the bot for public use on Friday. Deposit PhotosMeta asked the internet to help with a new chatbot last Friday. So far, it’s a disaster.
Comments / 0