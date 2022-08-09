ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty University Releases COVID-19 Guidelines for Fall 2022

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 10, 2022 — West Liberty University urges its campus community to remain diligent in practicing healthy habits to avoid illness. Good hand hygiene, cough etiquette, good nutrition, exercise, and adequate sleep are all essential to maintain wellness. In addition, please see the following COVID-19 guidelines for Fall 2022:
voiceofmotown.com

Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont church needs help rebuilding

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Lineup for Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup. The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11. Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

McMechen chief surprised with honor from legislature

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — He says he was expecting a normal 12-hour day when he came into work. But McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was in for a hero’s welcome at the municipal building. A citation with his name on it was presented by Delegate Charlie Reynolds, in honor of his many 7-day work weeks. […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
WTAP

American Queen stops in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The world’s largest steamboat made a stop in Marietta. The American Queen stopped in Marietta as part of its trip from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip started August 8th and is expected to wrap up August 15th.
MARIETTA, OH
Metro News

Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Bridgeport. Details are limited, but Harrison County Emergency Services tells 5 News at least one person is being rescued on Beech Hollow Rd. Stick with 5 News for updates.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

