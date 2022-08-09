Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westliberty.edu
West Liberty University Releases COVID-19 Guidelines for Fall 2022
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 10, 2022 — West Liberty University urges its campus community to remain diligent in practicing healthy habits to avoid illness. Good hand hygiene, cough etiquette, good nutrition, exercise, and adequate sleep are all essential to maintain wellness. In addition, please see the following COVID-19 guidelines for Fall 2022:
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
Madison Elementary selected for Wheeling Island’s Game Changer program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack just wrote a huge check to their neighbors over at Madison Elementary as part of their Game Changer Program. The program takes money collected from employees who pay to dress down on Fridays, as well as donations from guests and sends those funds to directly […]
WDTV
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
Fairmont company donates $20K to organizations in need for its 20th anniversary
A Fairmont-based healthcare and IT consulting company is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving back to several charitable organizations.
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MUB denied earmark for upgrades, talks Flegal Reservoir recreation agreement
MORGANTOWN -- The Morgantown Utility Board got a bit of bad news on Tuesday. During the regular monthly meeting of the utility’s board of directors, General Manager Mike McNulty said a. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Justice and team: COVID hospitalizations inch closer to critical 500
MORGANTOWN – COVID hospitalizations are creeping closer to the critical point, Gov. Jim Justice and his team said Tuesday. Hospitalizations stood at 399, with 61 in ICUs and 15 on venti. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
WDTV
Fairmont church needs help rebuilding
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
WVU is a Soft Landing for Transfer CBs
The West Virginia coaching staff is finding the right fit in the secondary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Lineup for Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup. The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11. Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit...
McMechen chief surprised with honor from legislature
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — He says he was expecting a normal 12-hour day when he came into work. But McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was in for a hero’s welcome at the municipal building. A citation with his name on it was presented by Delegate Charlie Reynolds, in honor of his many 7-day work weeks. […]
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
WTAP
American Queen stops in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The world’s largest steamboat made a stop in Marietta. The American Queen stopped in Marietta as part of its trip from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip started August 8th and is expected to wrap up August 15th.
Former Walk-On Preston Fox Continues to Climb the Depth Chart
West Virginia receiver Preston Fox is sustaining success on the practice field
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
WDTV
Water rescue underway in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Bridgeport. Details are limited, but Harrison County Emergency Services tells 5 News at least one person is being rescued on Beech Hollow Rd. Stick with 5 News for updates.
Comments / 0