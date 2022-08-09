Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals is having a fantastic season, but he thinks the National League MVP is his teammate, Paul Goldschmidt. Take a look at the numbers and there is a case to be made for plenty of candidates to be in the discussion for National League MVP. However, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals (one of those players) says he only needs to look at the clubhouse locker next to him to see who should win the award … Paul Goldschmidt.

