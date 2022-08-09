Read full article on original website
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Kevin Durant has desire to play alongside Marcus Smart with Celtics: Report
According to Ian Begley of SNY, Kevin Durant sees the Celtics as a desired landing spot in a potential trade, and would like to play with Marcus Smart.
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Tsai defends Nets' staff following Kevin Durant's reported ultimatum
Joe Tsai has some massive decisions to make about his NBA team, but he isn’t throwing anybody under the bus just yet. The Brooklyn Nets owner defended the team’s coaching staff and front office on Monday following a reported ultimatum made by Durant:. Durant reportedly met with Tsai...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
NBC Sports
Celtics, Heat, Raptors: Breaking down three leading Durant trade options
Kevin Durant still wants to be traded out of Brooklyn. Nets owner Joe Tsai backed his coach and GM over Durant-desired shake-up, continuing down a path of feeling he needs to take back control of his franchise culture. In many ways, this leaves us exactly where we were before Tsai...
Kevin Durant vs. Steve Nash: Brooklyn Nets Have Decision to Make
And the Orlando Magic can sit back, relax and watch.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Reportedly Showing Interest In The Sixers
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.
James Harden Tweeted 2 Photos On Monday
On Monday, James Harden sent out a tweet with two photos. The 2018 MVP is currently on the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.
Broncos sport NFL’s richest, most diverse ownership group
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league’s most diverse ownership group. Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group, which was welcomed into the NFL this week, are either women or minorities. Walmart heir Rob...
4 Commanders with rising stock two weeks into training camp
The Washington Commanders have reached the halfway point of training camp. In just a few days, they’ll be playing their first preseason game at home against the Carolina Panthers. Before you know it, Week 1 vs Jacksonville will be here. But let’s not rush the process. There’s still...
Paul Goldschmidt’s NL MVP case, from those who know him best
Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals is having a fantastic season, but he thinks the National League MVP is his teammate, Paul Goldschmidt. Take a look at the numbers and there is a case to be made for plenty of candidates to be in the discussion for National League MVP. However, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals (one of those players) says he only needs to look at the clubhouse locker next to him to see who should win the award … Paul Goldschmidt.
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
Brooklyn Nets Face A Franchise-Altering Decision With Kevin Durant's Latest Request
All-Star forward Kevin Durant met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai recently in regards to his trade request made this offseason.
lakersnation.com
NBA Rumors: Unvaccinated Players Will Remain Banned From Traveling To Canada To Play Raptors In 2022-23
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wreaked havoc in the NBA last year, placing over 100 players under the health and safety protocols toward the end of 2022. The league had to postpone several games with teams looking to bring in on hardship contracts due to the unavailability of their stars in the first months of 2021-22. During the season, 605 players make at least one appearance — a new NBA record, beating the previous campaign’s number by 65.
