Leander ISD anticipates enrollment growth of 1,900 students for 2022-23, plus other district data
Check out the following data on Leander ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment in Leander ISD for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by more than 1,900 students. Although LISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,620 to $53,520 for 2022-23, the district's average teacher salary lags behind the state's.
KVUE
Hutto ISD preparing for first day of school
Hutto ISD students will return to class on Aug. 15. Superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas joined KVUE Daybreak to talk about the upcoming school year.
roundtherocktx.com
Round Rock ISD Fall After-School Classes
Round Rock ISD offers a wide variety of hands-on in-person and online interactive after-school classes for elementary, middle and high school students. Visit the registration portal to browse and register for Fall 2022 after-school classes that begin the week of Sept. 12. Qualified instructors meet with students once a week...
Leander ISD still looking to fill around 80 teaching positions as new school year approaches
LEANDER, Texas — As the first day of school approaches, Leander ISD (LISD) still has dozens of open teacher positions it is looking to fill. As of Aug. 8, Leander ISD Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Elementary Support Lisa Gibbs told KVUE there are around 80 vacancies for teachers and about 80 vacancies for instructional assistants. She said in her more than 30 years working in Leander ISD, she has never seen a shortage like this.
Round Rock ISD earns A in TEA financial integrity rating
Round Rock ISD earned a "superior" rating of its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD earned a "superior" rating of its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency, an Aug. 10 news item from the district states. The Financial Integrity Rating System...
kut.org
Bus driver shortage forces Lake Travis ISD to cut routes
School districts in Central Texas and throughout the country are struggling to hire bus drivers. While the labor shortage is not new, it is forcing some districts to stretch resources or make tough decisions for the upcoming school year. One of those districts is Lake Travis Independent School District, which has 11 campuses and nearly 12,000 students.
Round Rock ISD seeking community input for federal funds usage
Round Rock ISD is asking for feedback on its usage plan for $31.2 million in ESSER III grant funding. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD is seeking community input regarding the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding for the 2022-23 school year. An email shared with...
Update: Leander ISD still working to fill positions as school year nears
The Leander ISD board of trustees received an update on staffing and vacant positions at the Aug. 4 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander ISD staff provided the board of trustees with an update on campus and noncampus, or nonteaching, vacancies at the Aug. 4 meeting. The district is now...
The Arboretum in Austin to host fall events starting in September
Attendees can make pet supply donations on Sept. 17 at the Pubs and Pints pet friendly evening at the Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Austin. (Courtesy The Arboretum) The Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 111A, Austin, is set to host two outdoor events in September. A night of fashion at Fashion’s...
KHOU
Back to school with Chita and the Travis High School cheerleaders, football players and Ambush Squad
Back to school means Friday night lights and all the fun that goes with it! KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is with the excited kids in FBISD.
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
Austin ISD Board of Trustees to decide whether $2.25B bond package will go to voters in November
AISD Board of Trustees members return from receiving legal advice during executive session at an Aug. 9 meeting. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) In anticipation of an Aug. 11 vote to include a proposed $2.25 billion bond package on ballots for November's election, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees held a bond work session at their Aug. 9 meeting.
Leander ISD changes course on long-term growth plan after failed bond
As Leander ISD continues to project enrollment growth year over year, officials are finding new solutions to plan facilities and keep up with the growth in the wake of last year’s failed bond propositions. LISD has its focus set on opening North Elementary School in the Bryson community and...
dailytrib.com
Naming contest for Marble Falls inclusive playground ends Aug. 10
The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is asking residents to help name the nonprofit’s new inclusive playground project. Suggested names for the park can be submitted via the comment section of the group’s Facebook page. Submissions are due by Wednesday, Aug. 10. Currently, over 25 names have been...
5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock
From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
A heckin' good time: Round Rock and Pflugerville have many pet-friendly establishments
The cities of Round Rock and Pflugerville have several pet-friendly bars and restaurants where people can bring their animal friends. The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a wide selection of businesses from coffee shops to breweries to restaurants. Key:. A = Establishment serves alcohol. I = Pets allowed...
TxDOT seeking input on FM 973 expansion project
The project would construct a roadway, partially in a new location, between SH 130 and US 290. It would expand FM 973 from two to six travel lanes; three in each direction.
How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'
HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
