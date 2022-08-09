ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD anticipates enrollment growth of 1,900 students for 2022-23, plus other district data

Check out the following data on Leander ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment in Leander ISD for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by more than 1,900 students. Although LISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,620 to $53,520 for 2022-23, the district's average teacher salary lags behind the state's.
LEANDER, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock ISD Fall After-School Classes

Round Rock ISD offers a wide variety of hands-on in-person and online interactive after-school classes for elementary, middle and high school students. Visit the registration portal to browse and register for Fall 2022 after-school classes that begin the week of Sept. 12. Qualified instructors meet with students once a week...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Leander ISD still looking to fill around 80 teaching positions as new school year approaches

LEANDER, Texas — As the first day of school approaches, Leander ISD (LISD) still has dozens of open teacher positions it is looking to fill. As of Aug. 8, Leander ISD Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Elementary Support Lisa Gibbs told KVUE there are around 80 vacancies for teachers and about 80 vacancies for instructional assistants. She said in her more than 30 years working in Leander ISD, she has never seen a shortage like this.
LEANDER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leander, TX
Education
City
Leander, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Education
kut.org

Bus driver shortage forces Lake Travis ISD to cut routes

School districts in Central Texas and throughout the country are struggling to hire bus drivers. While the labor shortage is not new, it is forcing some districts to stretch resources or make tough decisions for the upcoming school year. One of those districts is Lake Travis Independent School District, which has 11 campuses and nearly 12,000 students.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Leander Isd
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD Board of Trustees to decide whether $2.25B bond package will go to voters in November

AISD Board of Trustees members return from receiving legal advice during executive session at an Aug. 9 meeting. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) In anticipation of an Aug. 11 vote to include a proposed $2.25 billion bond package on ballots for November's election, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees held a bond work session at their Aug. 9 meeting.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
dailytrib.com

Naming contest for Marble Falls inclusive playground ends Aug. 10

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is asking residents to help name the nonprofit’s new inclusive playground project. Suggested names for the park can be submitted via the comment section of the group’s Facebook page. Submissions are due by Wednesday, Aug. 10. Currently, over 25 names have been...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock

From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'

HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy