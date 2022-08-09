ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sole DC lightning strike survivor was saved by her Doc Martens

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIgO8_0hAWUMVs00

The only survivor of a deadly lightning stike outside the White House last week survived thanks to her Dr Martens shoes, her family has said.

Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was wearing her Dr Martens when she was struck by lightning on Thursday last week outside the White House during a storm, her motherJulie Escuderoo told the Ventura County Star .

Although three other people died of their injuries, the 28-year-old John Hopkins University student survived and remains in hospital , where she is receiving round-the-clock care.

Ms Escudero told the local news outlet she believes the boots worn by her daughter helped save her life because of the thick rubber soles which were able to absorb some of the lightning.

“The trauma doctor came up yesterday and said she’s an ‘absolute miracle,’” Ms Escudero added in an interview. “I’m pretty confident that my daughter is going to be walking out of this hospital.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said Secret Service agents and the US Park Police witnessed the lightning strike take place outside the White House on Thursday evening and rushed over to administer first aid, including use of a defibrillator.

“The Secret Service men saved her,” said Ms Escudero of her daughter. “I’ve been trying to find out their names so I can personally thank them. They revived her.”

She added in a series of Facebook updates that her daughter had been collecting money for Ukrainian refugees as part of her work for the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian organisation, when she was struck by lightning. It was also her birthday.

“She feels bad that she has caused others to be concerned, that is Amber,” her mother said in a update over the weekend. “She has really been upset that she can’t work and help raise money for the refugees”.

A GoFundMe has so far raised over $43,000 to help pay for medical treatment as well as other costs associated with her injuries. Ms Escudero added that her daughter had been due to start her masters course at John Hopkins in a matter of weeks.

The three people killed in the same lightning strike have since been identified as James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, who were visiting Washington DC for their wedding anniversary from Janesville, Wisconsin. The third person killed was named as Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, of Los Angeles, California.

Comments / 16

Craptastic-NA
1d ago

Rubber doesn’t absorb lightning, it interrupts the path to ground. Therubber acted as an insulator

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'

A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Strangers huddled together under a tree. Then lightning struck.

WASHINGTON - All day long, the tall, leafy tree had been a source of shade and comfort for Amber Escudero-Kontostathis. Amid 90-some degree heat, she'd spent hours canvassing tourists in front of the White House for donations to help refugees in Ukraine, her family said. As she finished her shift on Thursday last week, a storm gathered overhead, thickening with clouds, rain and thunder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman

The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Us Park#The Lightning Strike#The White House#The Ventura County Star#John Hopkins University#Secret Service#The Us Park Police#Ukrainian#Interna
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
TRUCKEE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Uninvited Family Member at Mom’s Funeral Mows Down Sister, Tips Casket, and Floods Grave Site

A funeral meant to celebrate the life of an elderly woman in Northern California turned into comical mayhem after an uninvited family member stormed the service, ran over guests with a car, tipped over the casket, and struck a water main. The extraordinary sendoff happened at the Contra Costa County cemetery inside Richmond’s Rolling Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, but was not, apparently, entirely unanticipated. “A family member brought a stun gun to the services because of longstanding family issues,” Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy of the Richmond Police Department, told reporters after things calmed down.The uninvited guest, thought to be a...
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy