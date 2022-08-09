Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
WYDOT to present STIP To Buffalo and Johnson County
The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on Aug. 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation, like the one being held in Sheridan for city officials, will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding.
Sheridan Media
Special Discovery Session will explore techniques of growing and tending native Wyoming plants
The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites the public to a special Discovery Session, Native Plants for Your Home. Director of Marketing & Development for the Sheridan Community Land Trust Chris Vrba told listeners of Public Pulse a little about this upcoming session and the activities that are planned with Alisha Bretzman, founder of Piney Island Native Plants.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District Upgrades North Piney Creek Area Near Story
It’s now less likely that part of one creek in southern Sheridan County will have elevated levels of bacteria. The Sheridan County Conservation District recently completed repairs and upgrades to septic and filtration systems and a nearby leechfield in a crossover ditch to North Piney Creek near the town of Story.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Easements for County Property
The Sheridan County Commission has approved easement requests from gas and electric utilities on property owned by Sheridan County adjacent to the courthouse. County Engineer Ken Muller brought the application before the commission at their recent meeting, explaining the reason for the requested underground easement. Muller said the utilities are...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale 2022 Brings In Big Bucks
It was time for young stockgrowers to cash in on all their hard work raising that prize calf, pig, and sheep among other animals. Monday night (August 8th) was Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale, as stockgrowers auctioned off what they had, and used the money to either raise more stock on the ranch, go off to college, or invest and spend on other things.
Sheridan Media
City Administrator Provided Details of Ambulance Service Proposals
Details of the respondents to the request for proposals for ambulance service for the City of Sheridan were presented at a City Council study session this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The request for proposals for EMS services for the City closed on July 29 and...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District To Host Field Day To Discuss Future Projects
The Sheridan County Conservation District, as one of numerous local partners, announces the premier of the Working Lands Lunch Field Day on Wednesday August 10, 2022. This field day is the first in a local series of workshops and discussions on soil health, regenerative agriculture, adaptive grazing, cover crops and other multidisciplinary natural resources topics planned over the next few years.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council, Senior Center Accept Lease Agreement
The Buffalo City Council has approved a renewal of a lease agreement with the Buffalo Senior Center. During their recent meeting, the council discussed the terms of the lease for the city-owned building at the site, as explained by Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader. The lease is for a 40-year term...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Water Tap for Buffalo Livestock
Buffalo Livestock Marketing has approached the City of Buffalo to tap into a city-owned water main to provide water for their property east of town. City Building Inspector Terry Asay spoke to the council during their last meeting about the application. Asay said Buffalo Livestock will sign a Water User’s...
buffalobulletin.com
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C.
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C., has immediate opening for the position of Receptionist/Secretary. This position includes answering a multi-line telephone system, receiving clients, scheduling appointments, maintaining extensive filing system, handling mail, correspondence as directed and other duties as needed. Experience in Microsoft Office a plus. Please forward resume to 104 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834, (307) 684-2248. v32-2b.
Sheridan Media
ARPA Funds the Focus of Special Council Meeting
The Sheridan City Council held a special meeting Monday night to consider applying for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The City Council acted on two resolutions, ultimately approving each resolution that authorizes submission of two grant applications for the Northeast Transmission Main Project. The first resolution approved is for a grant through the Wyoming Water Development Commission in the amount of $2.3 million for level three construction funding for an 11,000 square-foot water transmission line that would extend from East Ridge Road to Kittering Road. If the grant application is approved, the project would be funded 67 percent by the WCDA grant, and 33 percent, or $1.1 million by the City.
Sheridan Media
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Addressed at Monday’s SCSD#2 Board Meeting
SCSD #2 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on August 8 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office. Superintendent Scott Stults talked about the nationwide teacher shortage and the effect on Sheridan schools. “We need to celebrate our teachers,” Stults said. Chairman Sue Wilson commented that she would...
Sheridan Media
TRVCC to Host Mayoral Forum Wednesday
The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Dayton Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, August 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will have both mayoral candidates for the Town of Dayton, Keith Reichert and Cliff Reed. Questions for the candidates will come from audience members in attendance. In a...
Sheridan Media
JCSD1 Board Approves New BOCHES Agreement
At their regular meeting Monday evening, the Board of Trustees for Johnson County School District #1 voted to accept a new agreement forming a new Board of Cooperative Higher Educational Services, or BOCHES. The new agreement is necessary to prepare for Gillette College breaking away from the Northern Wyoming Community...
Sheridan Media
They Surrounded the White Tents Presentation on the Wagon Box Fight
On Tuesday, August 2nd, Bob Wilson, Sheridan historian, and Donovin Sprague, Miniconjou Lakota historian and author, hosted a program to celebrate the 155-year anniversary of the Wagon Box Fight. The fight occurred on August 2, 1867, near Story. It was the last major battle between the U.S. Army and Lakota warriors along the Bozeman Trail.
Sheridan Media
Suds and Spurs turns 10 years old
The 10th annual Suds and Spurs Brewfest will feature craft brewers from all over the nation, giving Sheridan residents a chance to sample beers from across the country and raising money for the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce. Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, the Suds and Spurs Brewfest will...
PHOTO: William H. Macy Spotted in Sheridan, Wyoming!
Somebody tell Fiona and Lip - Frank Gallagher is on the loose in Wyoming!. Actually, it's the actor who played Frank Gallagher for 11 seasons of the hit Showtime television show 'Shameless,' William H. Macy. Macy was photographed with an adoring fan in Sheridan, Wyoming along with his wife Felicity...
Sheridan Media
The 4th Annual Celebrate the Arts will kick-off on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Celebrate the Arts lasts for four days bringing the art community of the Sheridan region together to showcase their talents and highlight gifted artists in various mediums and performances. The celebration of art and culture in Sheridan has live music, dance, art and literary events. Executive Director of SAGE Community...
Sheridan Media
Bronc / Lady Bronc Golfers had a Great Season Opener Wednesday / Bronc Football toils Through the Heat / Rockies Drop a Game to St. Louis
BRONC FOOTBALL – The grind continues for the Sheridan Bronc football team as two a days enter day four, Head coach Jeff Mowry. Another priority this week and next is filling holes and building depth. And he says the attitudes are positive and they are looking forward to another...
