The Sheridan City Council held a special meeting Monday night to consider applying for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The City Council acted on two resolutions, ultimately approving each resolution that authorizes submission of two grant applications for the Northeast Transmission Main Project. The first resolution approved is for a grant through the Wyoming Water Development Commission in the amount of $2.3 million for level three construction funding for an 11,000 square-foot water transmission line that would extend from East Ridge Road to Kittering Road. If the grant application is approved, the project would be funded 67 percent by the WCDA grant, and 33 percent, or $1.1 million by the City.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO