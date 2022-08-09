Read full article on original website
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
'Stunning': Ex-official who investigated Clinton reacts to documents found in Trump's home
David Laufman, the former chief of the Department of Justice’s counterintelligence division who investigated Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified documents, discusses the FBI’s search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
