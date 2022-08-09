Read full article on original website
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
News4Jax.com
SnapJAX users share back-to-school photos 📸🏫
SnapJAX users have shared dozens of photos as children in multiple Northeast Florida counties return to class. Wednesday was the first day of school for St. Johns, Clay, Nassau, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Flagler, Putnam and Union counties. Duval County students have a couple more days of summer vacation, as they don’t go back until Monday.
News4Jax.com
Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina
Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
News4Jax.com
Paw-sing 4 Pets with Jacksonville Humane Society
Today on the show we had another adorable pup looking for their fur-ever home! Jacksonville Humane Society has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home. Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125. Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or...
News4Jax.com
Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ
The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
News4Jax.com
New Publix 20 years in the making finally opens in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A long-awaited Publix opened its doors in San Marco Thursday morning after being in the works for 20 years. Dozens were through the doors in the first hour Thursday with balloons set up at the main entrance to welcome them in after the 7 a.m. ribbon cutting.
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
News4Jax.com
1st day of school filled with fun, learning as more than 40,000 Clay County students return to class
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – More than 40,000 students returned to class Wednesday in Clay County — including the students and staff at Ridgeview Elementary School in Orange Park. Ridgeview Elementary turned up the energy on the first day of school. Before the school bell rang, there was music, as well as high-fives. Students, parents and teachers had a great time kicking off the new academic year.
News4Jax.com
Deposition video shows former St. Vincent’s surgeon accused of botching procedures slurring speech, having outbursts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has obtained an audio recording cited by plaintiffs in recently filed court documents where a former Ascension St. Vincent’s orthopedic surgeon can be heard slurring his speech during an office visit. A deposition video also obtained by News4JAX shows Dr. David Heekin...
News4Jax.com
Demonstrators decry rising costs of rent in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist groups including Florida Rising, Florida For All and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee gathered for a rally Tuesday evening in front of City Hall, speaking out against rising rent costs. They’re calling for a more equitable distribution of tax dollars from the city budget...
News4Jax.com
Local Longshoreman’s union awards more than $46,000 in scholarships to college students
JAXPORT, Fla. – A 27-year-old Jacksonville nonprofit awarded a record-breaking amount of scholarships to local high school and college students. The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1408 Scholarship Fund gave away $46,500 in scholarships to 21 high school seniors and college students during a ceremony at Edward Waters University Monday.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff Debate Analysis: Who did the best job getting their message out?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the five candidates who want to tackle Jacksonville’s biggest law enforcement issues squared off Wednesday night on Channel 4, an analyst with the Jacksonville Public Policy Institute shared what he considered the biggest takeaways from the debate. Violent crime, murder, building trust and transparency....
News4Jax.com
Starting the school year right in Nassau County: What you need to know
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The fall semester has arrived whether we’re ready or not, so it’s time to get back into the swing of things. We want to make sure you have all the info you need as students hit the books again in Nassau County. Wednesday...
News4Jax.com
Fighting crime, building trust & transparency: Sheriff candidates pledge to make Jacksonville safer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people who hope to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville met together Wednesday night and answered your questions about the biggest issues facing the city. The candidates vying to earn the votes of Duval County residents include four Democrats -- Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Tony...
News4Jax.com
Man dead in crash on Rogero Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Rogero Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that at about 2:40 p.m., the pickup truck was heading southbound and the driver lost control, striking a utility pole and dumpster. The truck overturned.
News4Jax.com
As Putnam County students head back to class, district plans to repair, rebuild aging schools
Students in Putnam County head back to the classroom on Wednesday as the school district is currently undergoing a major renovation plan to repair and rebuild aging schools. Students’ parents and other Putnam County voters will soon be asked to sign off on a bond program totaling $300 million.
News4Jax.com
Woman facing murder charge after police discover body of 74-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday night that a woman has been arrested and faces a charge of murder after officers discovered the body of a 74-year-old in a home on the Westside. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to a home...
News4Jax.com
School board candidates are using cameras to catch campaign sign thief
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A couple of school board candidates are fighting back following a series of campaign signs being stolen. This is happening in Clay County where both board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock – who are political allies -- have had several campaign signs stolen.
News4Jax.com
2nd murder charge filed against man accused of killing former Jacksonville radio personality who was pregnant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second murder charge has been filed against a man accused of killing a former radio personality in Jacksonville who was pregnant, according to Duval County court records. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was already charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tasheka...
News4Jax.com
You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
News4Jax.com
Back to class in Clay County: Here’s what you need to know
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Ready or not, parents and students, it’s time to get back into the swing of the fall semester. More than 40,000 students in Clay County are back in school Wednesday, and we want to make sure you have all the info you need as you send your children off for their first day of classes.
