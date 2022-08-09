ORANGE PARK, Fla. – More than 40,000 students returned to class Wednesday in Clay County — including the students and staff at Ridgeview Elementary School in Orange Park. Ridgeview Elementary turned up the energy on the first day of school. Before the school bell rang, there was music, as well as high-fives. Students, parents and teachers had a great time kicking off the new academic year.

