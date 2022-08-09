ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

News4Jax.com

SnapJAX users share back-to-school photos 📸🏫

SnapJAX users have shared dozens of photos as children in multiple Northeast Florida counties return to class. Wednesday was the first day of school for St. Johns, Clay, Nassau, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Flagler, Putnam and Union counties. Duval County students have a couple more days of summer vacation, as they don’t go back until Monday.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina

Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Paw-sing 4 Pets with Jacksonville Humane Society

Today on the show we had another adorable pup looking for their fur-ever home! Jacksonville Humane Society has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home. Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125. Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ

The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Business
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
News4Jax.com

New Publix 20 years in the making finally opens in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A long-awaited Publix opened its doors in San Marco Thursday morning after being in the works for 20 years. Dozens were through the doors in the first hour Thursday with balloons set up at the main entrance to welcome them in after the 7 a.m. ribbon cutting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

1st day of school filled with fun, learning as more than 40,000 Clay County students return to class

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – More than 40,000 students returned to class Wednesday in Clay County — including the students and staff at Ridgeview Elementary School in Orange Park. Ridgeview Elementary turned up the energy on the first day of school. Before the school bell rang, there was music, as well as high-fives. Students, parents and teachers had a great time kicking off the new academic year.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Demonstrators decry rising costs of rent in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist groups including Florida Rising, Florida For All and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee gathered for a rally Tuesday evening in front of City Hall, speaking out against rising rent costs. They’re calling for a more equitable distribution of tax dollars from the city budget...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sheriff Debate Analysis: Who did the best job getting their message out?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the five candidates who want to tackle Jacksonville’s biggest law enforcement issues squared off Wednesday night on Channel 4, an analyst with the Jacksonville Public Policy Institute shared what he considered the biggest takeaways from the debate. Violent crime, murder, building trust and transparency....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead in crash on Rogero Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Rogero Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that at about 2:40 p.m., the pickup truck was heading southbound and the driver lost control, striking a utility pole and dumpster. The truck overturned.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman facing murder charge after police discover body of 74-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday night that a woman has been arrested and faces a charge of murder after officers discovered the body of a 74-year-old in a home on the Westside. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to a home...
News4Jax.com

You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Back to class in Clay County: Here’s what you need to know

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Ready or not, parents and students, it’s time to get back into the swing of the fall semester. More than 40,000 students in Clay County are back in school Wednesday, and we want to make sure you have all the info you need as you send your children off for their first day of classes.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

