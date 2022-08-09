Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s very easy to pull his chain’: Christian Horner revels in Toto Wolff rivalry
Christian Horner has opened up on his rivalry with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, saying: “It’s very easy to pull his chain.”Last season the two F1 team principals mirrored the fierce competition on the track between their leading protagonists, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, with constant barbs in the media.The tension intensified through the season as the drivers came to blows, with Wolff famously slamming his headphones against a desk when Verstappen and Hamilton crashed into one another, until the final race in Abu Dhabi where Verstappen took advantage of controversial safety car procedures to win his maiden...
SkySports
Christian Horner exclusive: Red Bull boss on Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes rivalry
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle from his home, Horner - Red Bull's incredibly successful team boss who has collected nine Formula 1 world titles - discussed a range of topics, from his management style and his journey to the rivalry with Mercedes and 2021's intense finale.
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton says he could race beyond 2023 as he is 'still on the mission'
Lewis Hamilton has said that he could continue to race beyond 2023 and has added that he is "still on the mission" in Formula One. Hamilton's contract with Mercedes expires next year and sits sixth in the championship standings after a challenging season, 112 points behind leader Max Verstappen. There...
racer.com
Support Laguna Seca, and bid to win a trackside lunch with Ford CEO Jim Farley
The trackside luncheon of a lifetime with Ford CEO and vintage racer Jim Farley during the Rolex Motorsports Reunion weekend can be yours. That’s just the top prize from an online charity auction benefiting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, with bidding open today. This very special charity auction offers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Charles Leclerc will be the ‘real deal’ once he’s matured, says David Coulthard
Charles Leclerc can be the “real deal” in F1, according to former race winner David Coulthard, but only if he matures and irons out the errors currently plaguing his season.Leclerc sits a full 80 points behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship at the mid-season break despite starting on pole in seven of the 13 races so far in 2022.Catastrophic strategic decisions by Ferrari and reliability issues have been the main cause of the Monegasque’s in-race struggles - that have come despite having a quicker car than Red Bull - but the 24-year-old has also made a couple of crucial...
racer.com
Kurt Busch to remain sidelined for NASCAR's Richmond race
Kurt Busch will remain sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition after determining this week that “it’s clear” he’s not ready to be back behind the wheel. In a post on his social media channels, Busch wrote, “brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation-type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car.
Manchester City close to signing Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Top Speed
Two Modified German Performance Sedans Settle A Decades-long Rivalry
You’ll probably agree that when it comes to performance cars, there aren’t many rivalries as epic as Mercedes AMG versus BMW M. With that said, Officially Gassed has gathered two of the hottest offerings from both camps so they can clash in an epic drag battle. It’s the BMW M3 F80 versus the Mercedes AMG C63S W205. Both performance sedans have been built to Stage 3 and make supercar power, but that’s where the similarities end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Curling-Olympic champion Muirhead brings curtain down on career
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Scottish curler Eve Muirhead, who helped Britain seal their only gold medal at this year's Beijing Winter Olympics, announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday and said she wanted to explore more opportunities.
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Toyota Might Just Have Confirmed A New MR2
Toyota has given enthusiasts a lot to be happy about in recent times. A new GR86 arrived, the Supra finally received a manual gearbox, and the mighty GR Corolla is on the way to challenge the Honda Civic Type R. However, what Toyota doesn't have in its lineup is a sporty drop-top - or a convertible of any kind, for that matter. It was a role played by the MR2 Spyder, and for some time now, rumors about the return of the roadster have been floating around. Last year, there were even rumors that the Japanese automaker approached Porsche as a technical partner for the next MR2, and another one suggested Suzuki would help it revive the MR2. Now, a mysterious page on Toyota Australia's website has us wondering about the MR2's return once more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Team building, Will Power style
The engraving reads “Stomp CTS With Me Boots. Effort Equals Results.”. The last line is one of Roger Penske’s favorite sayings. The first line isn’t. It’s a classic word construction, with a few letters deleted for the sake of civility, by NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Will Power.
racer.com
Foyt lands Bommarito backing for Kirkwood at WWTR
A.J. Foyt Racing will carry primary sponsorship from the Bommarito Automotive Group on the No. 14 Chevy driven by Kyle Kirkwood at next weekend’s IndyCar race at World Wide Technologies Raceway. Bommarito, which also serves as the event’s sponsor, follows Sexton Properties, which stepped up to support the No....
Lewis Hamilton says his 'worst fears came alive' after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix title race against Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton says his "worst fears came alive" after his dramatic title race against Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season.
racer.com
Racing on TV, August 12-14
Above: Aerial view of the Seoul FE circuit in the Jamsil Sports Stadium. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
BBC
'I have no idea what will happen' - Silva on City future
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists he is happy at the club but has not ruled out leaving this summer. The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona, with City manager Pep Guardiola last week saying he did not know if the Portugal international playmaker would still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Life is never dull for Guenther Steiner
Title sponsorship issues, rows about car design, live-threatening crashes for its drivers – the list of dramas that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has had to deal with during the team’s time in Formula 1 extends far beyond even those examples. But as the head of a team...
racer.com
OPINION: Consistency in NASCAR is dead. Winning is all that matters
Consistency is officially dead in NASCAR racing. Dead. Done. Irrelevant. For the first time since NASCAR introduced the current playoff format and started talking about eliminations and wanting wins to matter more, it is finally in the midst of a season where it’s all about winning and wins trump everything else. Winning is better than point racing. Winning will get you into the postseason.
Eve Muirhead retires: Olympic champion curler announces ‘hardest decision of my life’
Eve Muirhead, Great Britain’s curling captain who led Team GB to Olympic gold in Beijing earlier this year, has announced her retirement from the sport. The 32-year-old brings to an end a glittering career which saw her win European and world titles before that elusive Olympic crown in February.In a statement, Muirhead said: “After 15 years of international curling and 21 international titles I have made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire. Throughout my career and like most athletes, I have experienced both the highest of the highs (becoming an Olympic champion)...
Comments / 0