ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

What is a maul in rugby union?

By Chris Hanlon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPQoL_0hAWTadj00

MANY fans feel stumped when switching from watching a game with a round ball to an oval one, especially when it comes to certain tricky aspects of the sport.

Mauls in particular are one element that can leave casual pub-going spectators scratching their heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KF3RV_0hAWTadj00
England's Sam Underhill retains procession in a maul v Australia

But fear not, this explainer will help show that they are slightly more than just well-organised brawls, well most of the time...

What is the point of a maul?

The theory behind them is that they allow teams to compete for a ball while it is still being held off the ground.

The carrier and at least one player from each opposing team bind while standing.

Anyone snatching the ball away from the player holding it must also stay touching that player until they have passed it.

Any time a maul is formed it must always move towards a goal line.

When can a player join a maul?

Any player joining can only do so from behind and with their heads and shoulders no lower than their hips.

The ball-carrier is the only player who is allowed to go to ground - but they must also make the ball available straight away.

It can appear like it is an unseemly scrap but it is a vital part of the game.

Why are penalties given during a maul?

A penalty is awarded if a player intentionally collapses a maul, jumps on top of it, or attempts to drag an opponent out of a maul.

Bad injuries are certainly not unknown.

When a maul has stopped moving towards a goal line, it must restart within five seconds.

Normal play can restart when either the ball or the carrier leaves the maul.

Alternatively, if the ball is on the ground, or over the goal line.

However they can also end in failure if the ball is made unplayable, it collapses, it stops moving, or the ball is not 'used' after the carrier goes to ground.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wales to face Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup warm-up

Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.
WORLD
BBC

Paul Green: Australian rugby league coach and former player dies aged 49

Australia rugby league coach and former player Paul Green has died aged 49. Green guided North Queensland Cowboys to their first National Rugby League (NRL) premiership title in 2015. As a player, he made 162 appearances across five different clubs during a 10-year career, before retiring in 2004. He was...
RUGBY
The Independent

Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul

England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
SPORTS
BBC

Tom Opacic: Hull KR sign Australian centre from NRL side Parramatta Eels

Hull KR have brought Australian centre Tom Opacic to Super League by signing him on a two-year deal from 2023. The 27-year-old will join from Sydney-based NRL club Parramatta Eels. He has appeared 76 times in the Australian league, having also played for Brisbane and North Queensland, and will join...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Union#Bind#Hips
The Independent

Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
SPORTS
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action

The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Celtic legend set to face Chelsea legend in English League Cup

Celtic legend Scott Brown will face up against Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the English League Cup. The two midfield generals-turned-managers will face off with their respective clubs, Fleetwood Town and Everton on either August 23rd or August 24th at the home of the EFL League One side. The two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

IRFU bans transgender women from full-contact female rugby

The IRFU has said that the move is "based on medical and scientific evidence and in line with World Rugby guidance." This follows a similar move from the RFU in England, which announced the decision in July, with the RFU Council voting in favour of the ban, following a two-year review.
RUGBY
Reuters

Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
WORLD
UPI News

FIFA expected to start World Cup a day earlier than planned

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The men's 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to start a day earlier than originally planned so that host country Qatar can be featured in the opening game of the soccer tournament. Sources told ESPN, the Guardian and the New York Times on Wednesday that tournament...
FIFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
661K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy