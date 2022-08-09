ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St. Tammany Parish council extends zoning moratorium for another 3 months

By Kenny Kuhn
 1 day ago

At last week’s council meeting, the St. Tammany Parish Council voted to extend the parish-wide Zoning Density Moratorium for three more months.

The parish government reports that the parish president initially proposed the parish-wide zoning moratorium while studies are done to address critical concerns, including drainage, transportation, and the wetlands, within the parish are conducted.

“My administration will continue to examine and address the needs of our citizens,” said President Cooper. “Providing infrastructure that will improve all of our lives remains one of my top priorities. I appreciate the Council for continuing to limit high-density residential zoning applications so that we may continue to finalize and implement a sustainable roadmap for the future.”

The moratorium is for the submission of rezoning applications for Planned Unit Developments and high-density residential developments.

President Cooper provided the Council with an update on those respective plans, prior to the council’s unanimous extension of the Zoning Density Moratorium.

The Zoning Density Moratorium was initially approved by the Parish Council in May.

