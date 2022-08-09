North Carolina Man Celebrates Anniversary With Huge Lottery Win

Photo: Getty Images

Anniversaries are a great reminder of the time spent with your loved one. While anniversaries on their own are special, one man in North Carolina is sure to always remember his and his wife's second anniversary as he won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

"I've always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery ," said Kenneth Smith , of Greensboro.

His dream recently became a reality after he purchased a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuels on Beach Drive Southwest, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . The lucky ticket ended up winning the 33-year-old real estate worker the $100,000 prize. Smith also credits the win to a friend of his who recommended he buy a lottery ticket from the Calabash store.

"We wouldn't have known about it if it hadn't been for him," he said. "He was so excited that the store he picked out for us produced a winner for our group."

Smith claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (August 5), bringing home a total of $71,016 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to do some home improvements, including building a fence for his new 9-week-old dachshund puppy Stella . In addition to his bigger plans for the prize, he had a more immediate idea to celebrate with his friends and family who were there to honor the couple's anniversary.

"I took everybody in our group to breakfast after I won," he said.