ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina Man Celebrates Anniversary With Huge Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kovpZ_0hAWTMTf00
Photo: Getty Images

Anniversaries are a great reminder of the time spent with your loved one. While anniversaries on their own are special, one man in North Carolina is sure to always remember his and his wife's second anniversary as he won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

"I've always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery ," said Kenneth Smith , of Greensboro.

His dream recently became a reality after he purchased a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuels on Beach Drive Southwest, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . The lucky ticket ended up winning the 33-year-old real estate worker the $100,000 prize. Smith also credits the win to a friend of his who recommended he buy a lottery ticket from the Calabash store.

"We wouldn't have known about it if it hadn't been for him," he said. "He was so excited that the store he picked out for us produced a winner for our group."

Smith claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (August 5), bringing home a total of $71,016 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to do some home improvements, including building a fence for his new 9-week-old dachshund puppy Stella . In addition to his bigger plans for the prize, he had a more immediate idea to celebrate with his friends and family who were there to honor the couple's anniversary.

"I took everybody in our group to breakfast after I won," he said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
sandhillssentinel.com

Three Moore County residents win lottery in less than a month

Three people who live in Moore County have each won the lottery in less than a month’s time. The latest to win is Brian Marks. Marks, of Cameron, took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Marks’ $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Moore County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scratch-off ticket turned out to be worth $100,000 for a Moore County woman. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Cassandra Bandy of Carthage was the latest big winner. They say she bought a $20 ticket for the 100X The Cash game at...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Nc Education Lottery
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: In Greensboro, a news hole

This week’s piece by Margaret Moffett in the Assembly is not so much a takedown of the Greensboro News & Record, Moffett’s former employer, as it is a summation of every bad decision made by corporate, out-of-town owners since 2007, when Landmark Communications executed the first layoff in the paper’s history.
GREENSBORO, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
4K+
Followers
905
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy