These Are The Best California Destinations Without The Crowds

Photo: Getty Images

Some destinations throughout the state are so popular that crowds come from far and wide to experience them. Though tourist attractions would be nothing without the influx of travelers, it can be nice to take a break from the hustle and bustle and experience a calmer culture while you explore.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover , some of the best destinations to explore throughout the Golden State that do not have the large crowds are Temecula, Ferndale, Bishop, Morro Bay, and Danville.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about a few of these popular, unpopular spots:

Temecula:

"When it comes to California wine, Napa Valley usually takes all the headlines. But there’s much more to it. One of the coolest and most underrated destinations in California would be charming Temecula, the gem of the Inland Empire. The Temecula Valley Wine Country, with more than 40 wineries and a myriad of tasting opportunities, is an epicurean dream come true."

Ferndale:

"Dive into the rich history of Humboldt County in picturesque Ferndale. With well-preserved Victorian houses dotting cozy streets, it is the ultimate place to visit if you’d like to exchange the big cities full of skyscrapers for a 19th-century atmosphere full of charm."

Bishop:

"Tucked away from civilization, the small town of Bishop is a gateway to the stunning Owens Valley. Here you’re surrounded by the mighty peaks of the White Mountains on one side and the Sierra Nevada on the other. This Inyo County destination is perfect as a base for further natural exploration that includes unlimited hiking, climbing, backpacking, and camping in one of the parks that surround the city."