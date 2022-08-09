ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox SP Sale Undergoes Wrist Surgery After Bicycle Crash

By Zach Koons
 1 day ago

An unfortunate year for Boston continued Tuesday.

Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after he underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture in his wrist Monday, the team announced Tuesday morning .

Sale sustained the wrist injury off the diamond in a bicycle crash Saturday.

The surgery brings an end to an injury-ridden season for the 33-year-old. Sale was already on the 15-day injured list after he fractured his left pinkie finger on a comebacker to the mound in the first inning of a game against the Yankees on July 17.

The start against New York was just his second of the season after a stress fracture in his right rib cage kept him out for the first three months of the campaign. It marked the third year in a row that Sale had begun the year on the IL.

Sale, who signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension with Boston following the 2018 season, has appeared in just 11 games over the past three seasons. In those starts, he’s gone 5–2 with a 3.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts.

Sale is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2023, according to the team.

The injury to the seven-time All-Star continued a brutal stretch for the Red Sox, who have plummeted out of the playoff race and are currently last in the AL East at 54–56.

