Red Sox SP Sale Undergoes Wrist Surgery After Bicycle Crash

An unfortunate year for Boston continued Tuesday.

Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after he underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture in his wrist Monday, the team announced Tuesday morning .

Sale sustained the wrist injury off the diamond in a bicycle crash Saturday.

The surgery brings an end to an injury-ridden season for the 33-year-old. Sale was already on the 15-day injured list after he fractured his left pinkie finger on a comebacker to the mound in the first inning of a game against the Yankees on July 17.

The start against New York was just his second of the season after a stress fracture in his right rib cage kept him out for the first three months of the campaign. It marked the third year in a row that Sale had begun the year on the IL.

Sale, who signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension with Boston following the 2018 season, has appeared in just 11 games over the past three seasons. In those starts, he’s gone 5–2 with a 3.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts.

Sale is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2023, according to the team.

The injury to the seven-time All-Star continued a brutal stretch for the Red Sox, who have plummeted out of the playoff race and are currently last in the AL East at 54–56.

