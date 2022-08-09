ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston Restaurant Weeks at Flora

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Flora along Buffalo Bayou. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Try “America’s Best Burger” at Two Upcoming Pop-Ups in Houston

On July 29, a panel of celebrity judges on Good Morning America named Houston-based Trill Burgers as having the best burger in the country. The burger company went to the national competition after beating another Houston favorite, burger-chan, in a friendly, local-level competition that seems to have benefitted both small businesses. Now, Trill Burgers are coming back home, and are featured at two upcoming pop-ups. The first is on Sunday, August 14 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 8th Wonder Brewery, located at 2202 Dallas. A second pop-up is two weeks later, on August 28 at Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby from 3 to 7 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers announces 2 Houston pop-ups this month

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston based Bun B’s Trill Burgers to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the newly popular sought-after smashburgers. Trill Burgers will offer its full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Check out some businesses that opened in June, July in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area

Cinnaholic, a plant-based cinnamon roll concept, was one business that opened in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area in June and July. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) June and July saw plenty of business activity in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area, with new bakery concepts, new locations for American casual restaurants and a new pottery shop that offers classes opening. Here is a list of June and July business openings across the area. This list is not comprehensive.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Saigon Pho a perfect reintroduction to Vietnamese cuisine

Before last week, it had been some time since I’d last enjoyed a good bowl of pho. It’s not that I don’t like Vietnamese food – quite the opposite, having eaten my way through pounds of pho back in my college days. Maybe instead that oversaturation led to my longstanding break.
SUGAR LAND, TX
chainstoreage.com

2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7

One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST

Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
HOUSTON, TX

