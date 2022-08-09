Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
Korean BBQ Concept to Make Houston Debut
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open mulitple locations in coming months.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks: B&B Butchers, Trattoria Sofia, NoPo
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menus at B&B Butchers, Trattoria Sofia, and NoPo. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s
The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
Former jail turned dive bar and live music venue in Spring now for sale
Jailhouse Saloon closed in June and the building will soon have a new owner.
houstoncitybook.com
With These New Restaurants, Houston’s Dining Scene Is as Hot as the August Temps
SUMMER HEAT NEVER stopped pioneering restaurateurs from forging ahead to make Houston’s culinary landscape even more delicious. Read up on five new restaurants to try — and a (not-so-) little something sweet. Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. In the Independence Heights neighborhood, Gatlin’s barbecue pitmaster Greg Gatlin dishes out...
houstoniamag.com
AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston
Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
The Upside Pub opens in the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods
The Upside Pub is the newest hangout spot for the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods. (Courtesy Becca Wright) The Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods are getting a new hangout spot with the opening of The Upside Pub on Aug. 9 at 3402 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. According to...
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
Crown Pizza to Open in Katy
The restaurant offers pizzas that feature unique ingredients such as boudin and frog legs.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life surprises Courtney Zavala with a foam party
HOUSTON – In honor of Courtney Zavala’s birthday, her Houston Life family decided to surprise her with a FOAM-TASTIC party in our parking lot. Check out how she reacted to the celebration set up by STAT Party Rentals, a local company founded by two nurses creating safe and fun events.
papercitymag.com
America’s Best Burger is Popping Up in Houston — Trill Burgers Returns Home For Two Special Events
Hip Hop star Bun B is serving up his first place winning Trill Burgers at two Houston pop-ups. (Photo by Rebecca Wright) Longing to try the Houston burger that Good Morning America recently deemed the best in the U.S.A. in its nationwide United States of Burger competition? Bun B’s Trill Burgers still does not have a permanent Houston restaurant space. But it’s popping up at two different venues in town this month.
Check out some businesses that opened in June, July in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Cinnaholic, a plant-based cinnamon roll concept, was one business that opened in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area in June and July. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) June and July saw plenty of business activity in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area, with new bakery concepts, new locations for American casual restaurants and a new pottery shop that offers classes opening. Here is a list of June and July business openings across the area. This list is not comprehensive.
houstonpettalk.com
USA Pet Resorts Opens In Spring, Texas
USA Pet Resorts opened its newest location in Spring, Texas on April 15th 2022. The pet resort is set on a 2 acre campus with supervised outdoor training and play yards. The 10,000 square foot facility features private villas, and roomy bungalows for their overnight guests with several large indoor training and play rooms. The exclusive Day Club is open 7 days a week and convenient for working families to drop off their pets for a full day of resort fun and adventure. The resort swimming pool and dock diving facility is included for all overnight lodging or day club guests, as well as available for rental by the hour for drop in guests. The resort offers convenient home pickup and delivery, professional K9 training and grooming services. USA Pet Resorts is located 21120 Spring Town Drive, Spring, Texas 77388.
texasstandard.org
Houston cuisine is so unique, it has a former NYC restaurant columnist singing its praises
As the fourth most populous city in the nation and the largest in Texas, Houston is known for a lot of things: pro sports, world-class art museums and NASA Space Center Houston. But it’s the city’s food scene that’s really worth getting excited about these days. It...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Magnolia
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located just next to The Woodlands in southwestern Montgomery County,...
The top Houston restaurants and bars people take cabs and rideshares to most
We obtained data from Uber, Lyft and Alto to see where Houstonians are taxiing to.
