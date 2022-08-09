ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, NE

FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park

The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River. As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.
Board of education approves transportation agreement

Fremont Public Schools recently conducted the August Board of Education meeting. The budget amendment incorporating the bond proceeds was read during a hearing. The board approved the change to the budget incorporating the $123 million in bond proceeds to the receipts and expenditures of the special building fund. This fund, per state accounting requirements will serve as the fund the district will utilize for paying invoices related to the construction projects.
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake

NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI

Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
NPD: Norfolk man arrested, carried to police cruiser

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk man after a disturbance call. Early Sunday morning around 12:15, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1200 block of Elm Ave. It was reported that a 26-year-old from Norfolk had returned home and...
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY

THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides

UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
Welcome to Hughes Brothers

We are Hughes Brothers. Located in Seward, Nebraska, we innovate and manufacture high quality products that you can rely on. For 100 years, Hughes Brothers’ products help utilities deliver electricity all over the Americas. Hughes Brothers is where tradition meets innovation as we build the next century of excellence.
“I think this is a huge game-changer for them"

Thanks to new gear on its rescue squads, the Valley Volunteer Fire Department is at the peak of emergency services. The VVFD unveiled its point of contact ultrasound, or “POCUS”, Monday morning. The ultrasound is similar to what is seen in hospitals, but it is portable. Designed to...
