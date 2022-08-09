Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Changes to Worcester's Parking Pay Station App Start Monday
WORCESTER - Effective Monday, people parking in Worcester will no longer be able to use the ParkBoston app on their smartphones to pay for parking. ParkBoston has changed vendors and that means people will no longer be able to use it as a means of paying for parking in Worcester. Parkers will need to download the Passport app for all mobile-based parking transactions.
Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip
HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
Artists' Studio Coming to the Grid in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - The Historical Commission approved a petition on Thursday night for a new storefront at a proposed artists' studio on Portland Street in downtown Worcester. The Historical Commission unanimously approved a demolition delay waiver for Grid Worcester Holdings to replace plywood that is currently in place of a storefront entry at 28 Portland St.
WATCH: Worcester Shines Bright at Annual 'Color the City' on Common
WORCESTER - Hundreds came out to the Worcester City Common on Friday to spend the afternoon enjoying music, art and food as part of the annual Color The City festival. During the event, local artists, entrepreneurs and organizations could display their creativity, with over 30 different booths and tables set up around the commons to showcase their art, services and more.
Highland Street Auto Shop Converting to Retail Storefront
WORCESTER - A former auto service station on Highland Street in Worcester is being converted into a retail operation. On Thursday night, the Historical Commission unanimously approved a demolition delay waiver for the renovations and converting the auto shop into a storefront. According to state records, the former Tash Mac...
Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride
We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
Italian Festival going strong on third day
WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks day three of Worcester’s Italian Festival. After a two-year break, the support for the event is as strong as ever. People of all ages say they love the atmosphere of the festival. With fun things like face painting for kids and vendors selling...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
Can August be any more awesome than it already is? The answer is yes!. ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your list of five fun events taking place this weekend that will prove that August can - and will - get better every week. This month is full of fantastic events, and this Saturday...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 10
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish
WORCESTER - After a two-year absence owing to the pandemic, the Italian Festival has returned this weekend to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish at 33 Massasoit Road. The event, which continues until 6 p.m. Sunday, offers food from local vendors, a raffle and entertainment. ...
Register for Monday's Worcester Now | Next Housing Webinar
WORCESTER - The Worcester Now | Next team is hosting a webinar on Monday to explore issues related to the city's local housing conditions and future needs. Worcester Now | Next is working to create a long range roadmap for the future development and evolution of the city. The 18 month-long process will conclude in May 2023.
Tractor-trailer rolls over on Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, spilling alcohol on highway
BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston was littered with cans and bottles of alcohol for hours Saturday morning following a rollover crash. Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews are working to clean up a mess on the Mass Pike that was caused by a rollover crash Saturday morning.
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium
BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
