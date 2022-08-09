Read full article on original website
Body of missing Asheville man found in ravine in McDowell County, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville has been found, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said search crews found human remains on Monday in a remote area of McDowell County. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Raleigh News & Observer
Body found in rugged ravine believed to be 20-year-old missing since June, NC cops say
North Carolina detectives believe they have located the remains of a 20-year-old missing from Asheville since June. On Monday, Aug. 8, officials discovered human remains in a remote “steep and rugged ravine” near Curtis Creek in McDowell County. Detectives think the remains belong to Gabriel Focaracci, who was last seen June 24, according to a McDowell County Sheriff’s Office news release.
WLOS.com
Body of 78-year-old Morganton man recovered after report of drowning at Lake James
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the identity of a man who died in a suspected drowning at Lake James over the weekend. Officials told WSOC the body of 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, of Morganton, was found on Saturday, Aug. 6, "in about 12 feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora access point."
Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
WLOS.com
'We feel violated': Authorities search for information after animal rescue break-in
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying their suspect after a local animal shelter was broken into. Authorities say on Sunday, July 31 at around 1:45 a.m., an unknown male broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located along US Highway 221 North, in Rutherfordton.
SLED: More charges in April death of child with disabilities in South Carolina
State agents have filed more charges related to the April death of a 14-year-old girl with disabilities in Cherokee County.
WYFF4.com
Video shows Pickens County deputy used shock weapon 17 times on teen with autism, lawyers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a teenager with autism who says he was shot by a shock weapon at the hands of a former Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy is now suing the office. Attorneys and the family announced the lawsuit in front of the Greenville Federal Courthouse Wednesday....
my40.tv
Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
WLOS.com
Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
WLOS.com
No injuries after Asheville house fire prompts response of more than 80 firefighters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at one house in Asheville while the owners were home. Officials with the Asheville Fire Department tell News 13 the fire started around 3:53 p.m. on Tuesday. Homeowners and neighbors say they had heard a loud...
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
WDEF
Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC
MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
78-year-old dies in drowning at Lake James
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 78-year-old man has died following a drowning on Lakes James Saturday, the Burke County Office Of Emergency Services confirmed. According to officials, the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to the area, interviewed witnesses, and began a search for the drowning victim. Rescuers located the victim, 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, in about twelve feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora / Linville Access.
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff delivers message to other law enforcement agencies
The Spartanburg County Sheriff visited Union County with a message to all law enforcement officers.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.
