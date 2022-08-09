ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Body found in rugged ravine believed to be 20-year-old missing since June, NC cops say

North Carolina detectives believe they have located the remains of a 20-year-old missing from Asheville since June. On Monday, Aug. 8, officials discovered human remains in a remote “steep and rugged ravine” near Curtis Creek in McDowell County. Detectives think the remains belong to Gabriel Focaracci, who was last seen June 24, according to a McDowell County Sheriff’s Office news release.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdowell County, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Mcdowell County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdowell Ems
my40.tv

Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLOS.com

Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
BREVARD, NC
WDEF

Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
MURPHY, NC
WCNC

78-year-old dies in drowning at Lake James

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 78-year-old man has died following a drowning on Lakes James Saturday, the Burke County Office Of Emergency Services confirmed. According to officials, the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to the area, interviewed witnesses, and began a search for the drowning victim. Rescuers located the victim, 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, in about twelve feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora / Linville Access.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy