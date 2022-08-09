BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."

BREVARD, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO