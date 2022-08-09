ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Stonewood CEOS donates lap quilts to Amedisys

STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than two dozen lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a long club tradition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers...
STONEWOOD, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman

JANE LEW- Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Vadis on August 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Talbott and Geneva Adams Talbott.
ALUM BRIDGE, WV
WVNews

WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery IV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from week two of WVU fall football camp, as the Mountaineers move toward full gear, full contact work in preparation for the 2022 season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Heavy rain causes flooding in North Central West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall swept through North Central West Virginia on Wednesday evening. Harrison/Taylor 911 answered dozens of calls about flooding, with high water reported in Stonewood, Bridgeport, Mount Clare, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville and in Preston County.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sylvia Eileen Nitz

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Sylvia Eileen Nitz, age 87, of Belington, passed away August 9, 2022. Born October 17, 1934, in Boulder, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Flossie (Marteney) Kerr.
BELINGTON, WV
WVNews

Chukwuki-Okoli

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday was the second day of trial for a former West Virgin…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Practice Notebook: Scaling back before a big scrimmage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After several days of physical practices in full pads, the Mountaineer football team backed down a little bit on Wednesday, working out in shells (helmets, light shoulder pads and shorts). Most of the first hour of practice, which was opened to the media, consisted of special...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Western MD Tennis Championship celebrates 101st anniversary

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The annual Western Maryland Tennis Championships celebrated their 101-year anniversary this summer on the red clay in Mountain Lake Park. Carrying on the family tradition, 16-year-old Daniel McNair, of Annapolis, repeated his grandfather’s accomplishment of winning the Men’s Open Singles at Western Maryland Tennis Championships. In 1956, Fred McNair III won the open singles title, and his grandson Daniel matched his feat by defeating No. 1 seed Harris Rosenblatt (Rockville) by 2-6, 6-3 and 10-4 scores in an exciting come-from-behind victory to take the title.
MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK, MD

