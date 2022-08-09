Read full article on original website
Texas girl sworn in as police officer before 7th chemo round for neuroblastoma
GRANITE SHOALS, Texas - There's a new officer in Granite Shoals, and she's only five years old. Isabella was sworn in as a member of the Granite Shoals Police Department during a city council meeting earlier this week before she was due to begin a seventh round of chemotherapy. She received a real GSPD custom-made badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.
Indiana explosion kills three people, destroys 39 homes
Three people are dead after a massive explosion in Indiana. The blast damaged over 30 homes, and federal investigators are now trying to piece together the cause.
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
Gabby Petito family to file $50M lawsuit against Utah police: 'Officers failed in their duty to protect'
MOAB, Utah - It's been nearly one year since Moab City officers encountered Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie to investigate a domestic violence call. Now, the 22-year-old's family will file a lawsuit against the police department, saying law enforcement was not properly trained and did not follow the law before their daughter's death.
Shortage of afterschool staff causing 'crisis' in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois school support staff are sounding the alarm ahead of this school year over the shortage of afterschool care workers. The Afterschool for Children and Teens Coalition held a virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss what they're calling a "crisis." The group says the Covid-19 pandemic forced afterschool...
Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said found guilty of killing his two daughters, sentenced to life in prison
DALLAS, Texas - A Dallas jury unanimously found Yaser Said guilty of killing his two teen daughters on Tuesday. It took jurors about three hours to convict Said for the deaths of his daughters Amina and Sarah in 2008. Judge Chika Anyiam sentenced Said to life in prison without the...
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
Wisconsin's Republican primary testing Trump's influence in state
MILWAUKEE - At a rally last weekend in Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump continued to claim he won the state in the 2020 election. President Joe Biden, in fact, won Wisconsin. "We won this thing by a lot. We won this state by a lot," Trump said. Trump is backing...
Illinois police unions endorse Darren Bailey for governor over Pritzker
CHICAGO - Illinois' Republican candidate for governor, Darren Bailey, is being endorsed by the police union. The endorsement was announced Monday morning by the presidents of both the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago Lodge 7. Bailey says the rising crime rates and decline in mental health of...
