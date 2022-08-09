ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iOS 16 will make sharing screenshots way simpler – and save you heaps of storage

By Axel Metz
 1 day ago
(Image credit: Future)

The latest iOS 16 beta is now out in the wild, and although the long-awaited return of battery percentages is the feature stealing the headlines, another useful tool looks set to make its debut when the operating system launches later this year.

iOS 16 beta number five is giving iPhone users the ability to “Copy and Delete” screenshots, which aims to reduce the risk of letting one-time interesting (but ultimately unwanted) images clog up your photo gallery.

When taking a screenshot in the new iOS 16 beta, a “Copy and Delete” button will appear, and selecting it will save said screenshot to your clipboard for pasting wherever you please. Crucially, though, the feature will discard the image in question, sparing your iPhone’s precious storage capacity.

In iOS 15, users are given the option of sending, saving or deleting screenshots, but performing a combination of the first and last functions requires some tedious back-and-forth clicking.

Now, though, it looks like you’ll be able to send screenshots without feeling guilty about the amount of virtual real estate taken up in your iPhone’s photo gallery. Naturally, the feature remains in beta at this stage (here's how you can get involved yourself), though given how useful (and simple) it seems, we’d expect it to make the cut when iOS 16 proper goes live towards the end of 2022.

iOS 16 is expected to arrive this September (Image credit: Apple)

As for what other upgrades we’re expecting to see arrive with iOS 16, customizable lock screens – think dynamic widgets, custom text font, and more color options – are the flagship new feature, while Focus mode is also in line for a refresh.

Notifications are getting a facelift, too, courtesy of 'Live Activities' – which are essentially pinned, widget-like alerts that allow you to check the score of a game, track the progress of food delivery, and so on.

Messages, Wallet, Maps, and many more iPhone apps are expected to receive improvements with iOS 16, so head over to our dedicated iOS 16 hub for all the latest news. We’ll have the lowdown on the new operating system when it releases (we’re currently betting on a September launch, coinciding with the unveiling of Apple's inevitable iPhone 14 lineup).

Axel is a London-based staff writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Tesla models to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and a degree in English Literature means he can occasionally be spotted slipping Hemingway quotes into stories about electric sports cars.

