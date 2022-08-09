Read full article on original website
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, 64, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64
One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64. Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996. At the time, she was one of the only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it...
Malcolm Gladwell sparks backlash after attacks on working from home
Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell has come under fire for his criticism of working from home despite doing so himself for years. Appearing on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Mr Gladwell said a recession will probably push those “sitting in their pyjamas” to head back into the office. He told host Steven Bartlett that employees have to go to the office to get a “sense of belonging” again and to feel that they are a part of something that’s bigger than themselves. “It’s very hard to feel necessary when you’re physically disconnected,” he said, adding that “as we...
Exclusive: Column raises $30M, expanding beyond public notice
Column, a public benefit company that provides software to streamline the placement of public notices, has raised a $30 million series A investment round led by Lux Capital, a venture firm, its founder and CEO Jake Seaton told Axios. Why it matters: It's a rare injection of high-growth capital into...
Apple Insider
Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios
Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts into Apple TV+ original content. Future Studios, known for the criminal-justice series "Suave," has signed a deal that would give the studio funding for new podcasts. In exchange, Apple would have the right to turn any podcast into a film or TV show.
Advertising Bolsters Fox Q4 Profit in Shaky Era for Marketing Spend
Click here to read the full article. Many media companies have expressed concern about whether Madison Avenue will continue to keep spending as the nation worries about a possible recession. At Fox Corp., for now at least, advertisers have continued to loosen their purse strings. The owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said profit in its fiscal fourth quarter rose, owing in part to political advertising in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections at its local stations and higher pricing and ratings at its Fox News Media portfolio. Affiliate fees also increased at both cable and...
Stop calling them ‘job creators’
Like matter, jobs are neither created nor destroyed. They evolve with the creative destruction of markets. You can tell “job creator” is a loaded term because it’s only used in political debates. Yes, some business owners say it, not in boardrooms or internal memos, but rather when...
