Economy

The Independent

Malcolm Gladwell sparks backlash after attacks on working from home

Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell has come under fire for his criticism of working from home despite doing so himself for years. Appearing on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Mr Gladwell said a recession will probably push those “sitting in their pyjamas” to head back into the office. He told host Steven Bartlett that employees have to go to the office to get a “sense of belonging” again and to feel that they are a part of something that’s bigger than themselves. “It’s very hard to feel necessary when you’re physically disconnected,” he said, adding that “as we...
Axios

Exclusive: Column raises $30M, expanding beyond public notice

Column, a public benefit company that provides software to streamline the placement of public notices, has raised a $30 million series A investment round led by Lux Capital, a venture firm, its founder and CEO Jake Seaton told Axios. Why it matters: It's a rare injection of high-growth capital into...
Apple Insider

Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios

Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts into Apple TV+ original content. Future Studios, known for the criminal-justice series "Suave," has signed a deal that would give the studio funding for new podcasts. In exchange, Apple would have the right to turn any podcast into a film or TV show.
Variety

Advertising Bolsters Fox Q4 Profit in Shaky Era for Marketing Spend

Click here to read the full article. Many media companies have expressed concern about whether Madison Avenue will continue to keep spending as the nation worries about a possible recession. At Fox Corp., for now at least, advertisers have continued to loosen their purse strings. The owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said profit in its fiscal fourth quarter rose, owing in part to political advertising in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections at its local stations and higher pricing and ratings at its Fox News Media portfolio. Affiliate fees also increased at both cable and...
Fortune

Stop calling them ‘job creators’

Like matter, jobs are neither created nor destroyed. They evolve with the creative destruction of markets. You can tell “job creator” is a loaded term because it’s only used in political debates. Yes, some business owners say it, not in boardrooms or internal memos, but rather when...
