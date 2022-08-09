Read full article on original website
WKRC
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drop Blake 'The Attorney' Maislin, Other Cincinnati Celebs into Northside Yacht Club Dunk Tank This Weekend
The Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a literal splash this weekend. The landlocked-but-loosely-nautically-themed bar is hosting a day full of celebratory festivities on Aug. 13, including setting up a Cincinnati celebrity dunk tank. For $5 you'll have three chances to throw a ball to drop...
WLWT 5
These unique concerts by candlelight are coming to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A new series in Cincinnati is letting you experience music in a unique way: under candlelight. Candlelight Concerts in Cincinnati are taking place at two popular Cincinnati venues, Rhinegeist and The Transept. The hourlong concerts cover music from Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift, Beethoven and more. There are...
WLWT 5
And then there were 2: Cincinnati Zoo announces two finalist names for baby hippo
CINCINNATI — We are one step closer to knowing the name of one of the Cincinnati Zoo's newest residents. On the TODAY show Thursday morning, the Zoo said the baby hippo calf's name options have come down to two choices: Fritz and Ferguson. Submissions for names not only came...
Paul Ankas performance in Cincinnati, OH Oct 29, 2022 – presale passcode
The Paul Anka presale code everyone has been asking for is available now! Everybody with this presale code will have the chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale. Right now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy your tickets right now to see Paul Anka in Cincinnati, OH!!
Cincinnati CityBeat
Frisch's Mainliner Throws Retro 75th Anniversary Party with Hot Rods, Coke Floats and Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut
Earlier this year, Frisch's Big Boy announced it would be celebrating its 75th anniversary — in part — by adding Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to the menu for a limited time. So it only makes sense that the local chain would tap the most famous Nathan's fan to appear at the Frisch's anniversary party this weekend.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Permanent Jewelry Trend Has Come to the Queen City, and LINK x LOU Is Leading the Way
At long last, the permanent jewelry trend has attached itself to Cincinnati. Queen City eastsider Lindsey Brafford started her permanent jewelry business in Cincinnati in June. Brafford is affiliated with LINK x LOU, a popular permanent jewelry company that launched in Denver in April 2020 and now has locations all over the country.
WLWT 5
Carrie Underwood, Eli Young Band among star-studded guest list for free Kroger Wellness Festival
CINCINNATI — An all-star lineup has been revealed for Cincinnati's Kroger Wellness Festival next month. The festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banks, in downtown Cincinnati. The free festival includes celebrity fitness challenges, live cooking demos, concerts, a family...
WKRC
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
WLWT 5
Movie starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy to start filming in Cincinnati this fall
CINCINNATI — A star-studded film is set to start filming in Cincinnati this fall. The film, titled "The Bikeriders" will begin production this fall, Film Cincinnati announced. The movie will feature actors Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy. The film, based on the 1967 Danny Lyon photography book,...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo announces gender of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — It's a boy!. The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the gender of its newest baby hippo, born last Wednesday, live on the TODAY show Monday morning!. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
star64.tv
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
wvxu.org
Legendary Middletown DJ Paul 'Moon' Mullins to be honored by Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
Paul "Moon" Mullins, whose bluegrass shows on Middletown's WPFB-AM provided the sounds of home to Kentucky natives working in Butler Country's paper and steel plants, will be inducted posthumously by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 29. Mullins, who died in 2008 at age 71, promoted hundreds of...
WLWT 5
Gucci store coming to Cincinnati's Kenwood Towne Center
CINCINNATI — Luxury fashion retailer Gucci is coming to Kenwood Towne Center. Watch WLWT's top headlines of the morning in the player above. The store is listed as "coming soon" on the mall's website, along with two other stores. The two others include clothing store Garage and jewelry retailer...
WLWT 5
2022 Western & Southern Open to mark last Cincinnati stop for Serena Williams
MASON, Ohio — The 2022 Western & Southern Open will be the last professional stop in Cincinnati for one of the greatest tennis players of all time. On Tuesday, Serena Williams announced she plans to retire from professional play in an article in Vogue magazine. Williams' storied career includes...
Award-winning film shot in Lawrenceburg, Indiana to premiere this month
'Indiana Baby', a film that has won a multitude of awards around the world will premiere to the public Thursday, August 18th at the Greendale Cinema.
WLWT 5
The Power of Play: Lincoln Heights girl battling cancer given free day at Chuck E. Cheese
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A Lincoln Heights little girl battling cancer received a much-needed boost thanks to her local Chuck E. Cheese. A'Maree Evans considers Chuck E. Cheese in Sharonville her favorite place in the world. She had her first birthday there and her mom used to take her there to play almost every week.
