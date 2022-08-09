ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

These unique concerts by candlelight are coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new series in Cincinnati is letting you experience music in a unique way: under candlelight. Candlelight Concerts in Cincinnati are taking place at two popular Cincinnati venues, Rhinegeist and The Transept. The hourlong concerts cover music from Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift, Beethoven and more. There are...
tmpresale.com

Paul Ankas performance in Cincinnati, OH Oct 29, 2022 – presale passcode

The Paul Anka presale code everyone has been asking for is available now! Everybody with this presale code will have the chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale. Right now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy your tickets right now to see Paul Anka in Cincinnati, OH!!
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo announces gender of baby hippo

CINCINNATI — It's a boy!. The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the gender of its newest baby hippo, born last Wednesday, live on the TODAY show Monday morning!. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
star64.tv

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WLWT 5

Gucci store coming to Cincinnati's Kenwood Towne Center

CINCINNATI — Luxury fashion retailer Gucci is coming to Kenwood Towne Center. Watch WLWT's top headlines of the morning in the player above. The store is listed as "coming soon" on the mall's website, along with two other stores. The two others include clothing store Garage and jewelry retailer...
