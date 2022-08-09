Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
asu.edu
25 new Watts College faculty members start work as fall semester begins
Twenty-five new faculty members begin work this month at the four schools of ASU’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. Six are in the School of Community Resources and Development, seven are in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, eight are in the School of Public Affairs and four are in the School of Social Work, Watts College Dean Cynthia Lietz said.
asu.edu
ASU project to give satellites a shared, optical language
ASU center awarded $5.4M as part of DARPA satellite communications project. New DARPA effort will enable communication between low orbiting satellites — both with each other and their partners on the ground. In military operations and other communications channels of a sensitive nature, stovepiping is a structure that keeps...
asu.edu
Rebecca Sandefur joins ASU as director of Sanford School
Award-winning professor brings research, experience and integrity as new director of ASU's School of Social and Family Dynamics. Since its founding by Richard Fabes in 2006, the T. Denny Sanford School of Social and Family Dynamics at Arizona State University has focused on empowering communities through social impact. Offering degrees in sociology and family and human development, the school has helped countless students make their mark on the world by becoming professionals and business people focused on improving their communities.
asu.edu
Map explorer tool recognized at world's largest GIS conference
ASU Library's Map and Geospatial Hub 3D Explorer project given Special Achievement in GIS Award. Looking for a map but can’t make it to the library? Look no further than your PC or smartphone. The ASU Library Map and Geospatial Hub’s virtual 3D Explorer application opens the doors of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
asu.edu
International students
The application process for international students is almost the same as it for domestic students, but there are some differences including a requirement to submit proof of English proficiency. Check out our resources below to get the details on English language proficiency and academic requirements for international students, and submit your application to Arizona State University.
asu.edu
Watts College chief of staff named to national board of university commencement officers
A hoped-for meeting with Tom Brokaw didn’t occur when Marcus Jones first worked at an ASU ceremony, but it led him to get involved every year. Ceremonies and rituals are more than inspiring speeches, bright decorations and rousing music. They stir special emotions that come from milestones celebrated meaningfully and well. College and university graduations are, of course, no exception.
asu.edu
ASU Online film student awarded Sundance Institute fellowship
Miciana Hutcherson living out dream she envisioned as young girl in Alaska. It takes a couple of weeks to arrange an interview with Miciana Hutcherson. She’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma, working on the set of a film titled "Fancy Dance," and she’s busy day and night, weekdays and weekends.
asu.edu
Reproductive rights, prison reform and voting equality take center stage in ASU lecture series
The Seeking Justice in Arizona Fall Lecture Series returns for its 18th year. The School of Social Transformation at Arizona State University will celebrate the 18th annual Seeking Justice in Arizona Fall Lecture Series with three guest speakers spanning the month of September. The series kicks off at 3 p.m. MST Monday, Sept. 7, via Zoom webinar.
RELATED PEOPLE
asu.edu
First-year students
Ready to apply to Arizona State University? Check out our application resources and step-by-step admission guide for ASU Online first-year students. We also have a team of enrollment coaches ready to answer any questions you may have about the application process or your online program. First-year students at ASU are...
asu.edu
Hugh Downs School of Human Communication welcomes new faculty member
This fall semester, the Hugh Downs School of Human Communication at Arizona State University welcomes new tenure-track faculty member Jenna Hanchey as an assistant professor of communication. Hanchey, who comes to ASU from the University of Nevada, Reno, specializes in decolonial intersections of rhetoric, African communication studies and critical development...
asu.edu
Graduate students
To be admitted into an online graduate program at Arizona State University, you must meet the minimum requirements outlined by the university, as well as the specific program you’re applying to. You’ll also have to complete an application, pay an application fee, send official transcripts and submit additional materials, depending on the program. Explore our resources to learn more about graduate admission and the application process.
asu.edu
Transfer students
At Arizona State University, we take a student-centered approach to transferring to ensure the process is smooth and you have a clear path to graduation. To start your transfer, you’ll need to complete the online application, pay an application fee and send transcripts to ASU. You can also speak with an enrollment coach about how your credits may transfer.
Comments / 0