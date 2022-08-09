Twenty-five new faculty members begin work this month at the four schools of ASU’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. Six are in the School of Community Resources and Development, seven are in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, eight are in the School of Public Affairs and four are in the School of Social Work, Watts College Dean Cynthia Lietz said.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO