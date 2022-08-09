Read full article on original website
Related
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
After admitting their MMO 'sucks,' developer reworks the entire game
Survival MMO Lost Oasis replaces its mobile forts with static bases, and is now focused on PvE rather than PvP.
Dragon Ball FighterZ and Samurai Shodown are getting rollback netcode
As announced at EVO 2022.
NME
‘Back 4 Blood’ DLC to introduce Wolverine claw weapons and more
Turtle Rock Studios has released some new weapon teasers for Back 4 Blood‘s second expansion, Children Of The Worm. Sharing the news on Twitter earlier this week (August 8) the developer revealed the first looks at two new low-tech weapons players will be able to get their hands on in the second expansion (via PCGamesN).
RELATED PEOPLE
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
Polygon
How and why to recruit followers in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb is a hybrid city-builder and hack-and-slash game. The goal is to cut your way through a group of heretics to help rescue your god, all while building up your cult with followers. In this guide, we’ll explain how to increase your cult size in Cult of...
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy’s character creator is perfect for making Genshin Impact characters
Didn’t get the character you wanted in Genshin Impact? Well no worries, because now you can recreate a version of that character in an entirely different game. (Amazing!) Now that it is launching worldwide, fans are starting to use the character creator in a similar game called Tower of Fantasy, to recreate popular characters from Genshin Impact.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Nidoran (female) be Shiny?
For Aug. 9, 2022, Nidoran (female) will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Nidoran (female) can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Note that Nidoran (male) will have his turn in the Spotlight in two weeks on Aug. 23, so if you’re looking for a Shiny Nidoran (male), Nidorino, or Nidoking, you’ll just need to wait a few weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide
Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
Polygon
New Tekken project teased, better be Tekken 8
Bandai Namco put a pin on Sunday’s Tekken 7 grand finals at Evo 2022 with what appeared to be a teaser for a new project — and for various reasons, we’re going out on a limb here and saying that it will be Tekken 8. I’m not going to arrogantly proclaim I’d eat a shoe if it’s not Tekken 8, but it better be Tekken 8.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms Legends of Runeterra isn’t dead, roadmap coming soon
Despite doomsayers preaching the end of Legends of Runeterra is near, the team at Riot Games is focused on the future and ways to improve the digital card game. A shuffling of devs at Riot from Legends of Runeterra to other projects has led to rumors that the digital card game is coming to an end. You add in a meta dominated by a handful of decks in conjunction with no roadmap for the back half of 2022, and the rumors have gained traction over the past weeks. But according to Riot, the rumors aren’t true.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Bug Out 2022 event guide
Pokémon Go’s Bug Out event is back for 2022, and with it come new Pokémon like Grubbin and Mega Scizor. The event runs from Aug. 10-16 and increases the spawn rates of bug-type Pokémon, as well as providing other bonuses. Our Pokémon Go Bug Out event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated
It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
Polygon
Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them
You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
The first big Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update has four monsters and a huge endgame change
Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos join Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse
International Business Times
'The Witcher 3': Tips And Tricks For Death March Difficulty
The Death March difficulty for "The Witcher 3" is extremely brutal. With the greatly increased health and damage values of enemies, players will need every single advantage they can get in order to survive encounters from even the most basic of enemies. However, beating the game in this difficulty is...
Polygon
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
This Skyrim bard magic mod lets you use your Spice Girls collection to smite enemies
Winterhold College agrees that Scary Spice is the most magically potent vocalist by far. If you ask me, videogames peaked as a medium when Hideo Kojima let us arrive on the battlefield to the tune of the Spice Girls (opens in new tab). Ever since then, I've been on the hunt for the raw, animal high that occurs when a game lets me dispense swift justice and sick beats simultaneously. Bard Magic Overhaul for Skyrim Special Edition (opens in new tab) from Monitor144 might be exactly what I'm looking for.
Polygon
Everyone loves Splatoon 3’s new hosts, Deep Cut
Nintendo introduced the new hosts of Splatoon 3, Deep Cut, as part of a Nintendo Direct stream on Wednesday. The group has three characters: Shiver, Frye, and the giant manta ray Big Man, and fans are already obsessed with the trio. Each previous Splatoon game has had a their own...
Polygon
Apex Legends guide: Vantage tips and tricks
Apex Legends’ latest character, Vantage (and her bat friend Echo), are finally here alongside the new Hunted season. She’s a recon character and a capable sniper with an interesting kit that keeps her mobile, despite her proclivity for long-range engagements. Since Hunted’s release, we’ve spent quite a few...
Comments / 0