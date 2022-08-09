ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Atlanta's 404 Festival postponed, according to statement

Another day, another Atlanta music festival put off. Officials from the 404 Festival announced that the event has been postponed. In a statement posted on their social media channels, they stated “In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend

Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Metro Atlanta's famous film and TV landmarks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Because of tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and a variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world. Officials say there can be as many as 20 productions on the streets daily.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

What we love most about Atlanta is that there’s always something to do. So whether you’re looking for a good time with friends at a free concert or want to go on a sensory journey to South Africa, Atlanta’s got it all — and this weekend is no exception.
ATLANTA, GA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Atlanta, GA in 2022

Sushi has grown from a niche Japanese dish into a food craze with universal appeal. According to First We Feast, the demand for Sushi has exploded, and restaurants serving this traditional specialty are popping up everywhere. Even in the hinterlands, you’ll find good places to get your sushi fix. But if you want something special, you must look closer to home. Luckily, some fantastic sushi restaurants in Atlanta won’t disappoint. These 20 establishments stand out above the rest as the go-to places for savory and creative sushi dishes that will leave a lasting impression on anyone with an appetite for raw fish and seaweed salad.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Code Wiz hosting grand opening event Aug. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Code Wiz will open its new location in Lawrenceville Aug. 20. The Lawrenceville location is the first in the Atlanta area and third in the Southeast. The company, which aims to teach kids how to code, is mostly concentrated in the Boston area. The grand opening...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Underground Atlanta to host Atlanta Fashion Week Oct. 5-8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Fashion Week will make its first appearance at Underground Atlanta Oct. 5-8. The event will feature multiple runway shows a day, pop-up shops and various social events. This year’s theme is “rebirth.”. Angela Watts, founder of producers RAGTRADE ATLANTA said, “Atlanta’s influence can...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 Black-owned businesses in Atlanta to celebrate

August is Black Business Month, a time to honor and celebrate Black-owned businesses throughout the U.S., including those in Atlanta, and all they represent in the country’s ongoing quest for diversity and equality. Here are six local Black-owned businesses that our team at Access Atlanta thinks you should know...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Need cash? There's an app connecting Atlanta's home and pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Did you know your backyard could be making you money? An app called Sniffspot is connecting homeowners and pet owners in what’s being called the “AirBnB for dogs.”. “This crazy idea originated in 2017,” Sniffspot founder David Adams said. “My girlfriend at the time,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Levels 2 Skin founders talk skincare on CBS 46!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Levels 2 Skin founders Dr. Tunisia Cornelius and Dr. Kenyatta Mireku stopped by CBS 46 to talk about how skincare can lead to better mental health. Their launch event will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 and feature panel talks and live demonstrations.
ATLANTA, GA

