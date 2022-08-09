Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
AccessAtlanta
Atlanta’s 404 Festival postponed, according to statement
Another day, another Atlanta music festival put off. Officials from the 404 Festival announced that the event has been postponed. In a statement posted on their social media channels, they stated “In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta.”
atlantafi.com
Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend
Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
CBS 46
Atlanta Children’s Film Festival stresses positive media message for children of color
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While working as a producer for Fulton County’s government TV station, Channel 16, Alesia Crosby Johnson was talking to a group of schoolchildren about her job. She then asked the group of students, “What’s your favorite program?”. “All these little hands came up,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint
Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
NOLA Seafood Joint Finds a Permanent Place
Mama Jane Seafood is set to open up a restaurant in Sylvan Plaza.
CBS 46
You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta’s famous film and TV landmarks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Because of tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and a variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world. Officials say there can be as many as 20 productions on the streets daily.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
What we love most about Atlanta is that there’s always something to do. So whether you’re looking for a good time with friends at a free concert or want to go on a sensory journey to South Africa, Atlanta’s got it all — and this weekend is no exception.
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Atlanta, GA in 2022
Sushi has grown from a niche Japanese dish into a food craze with universal appeal. According to First We Feast, the demand for Sushi has exploded, and restaurants serving this traditional specialty are popping up everywhere. Even in the hinterlands, you’ll find good places to get your sushi fix. But if you want something special, you must look closer to home. Luckily, some fantastic sushi restaurants in Atlanta won’t disappoint. These 20 establishments stand out above the rest as the go-to places for savory and creative sushi dishes that will leave a lasting impression on anyone with an appetite for raw fish and seaweed salad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Code Wiz hosting grand opening event Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Code Wiz will open its new location in Lawrenceville Aug. 20. The Lawrenceville location is the first in the Atlanta area and third in the Southeast. The company, which aims to teach kids how to code, is mostly concentrated in the Boston area. The grand opening...
CBS 46
Underground Atlanta to host Atlanta Fashion Week Oct. 5-8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Fashion Week will make its first appearance at Underground Atlanta Oct. 5-8. The event will feature multiple runway shows a day, pop-up shops and various social events. This year’s theme is “rebirth.”. Angela Watts, founder of producers RAGTRADE ATLANTA said, “Atlanta’s influence can...
Customers reminisce after iconic Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closes
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kathy Kelley wanted one last peek inside her favorite Italian restaurant. “So I have three girls. My last one I’m like, I’ll try it,” Kelley said. She’s talking about the eggplant parmigiana at Scalini’s in Smyrna. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
AccessAtlanta
6 Black-owned businesses in Atlanta to celebrate
August is Black Business Month, a time to honor and celebrate Black-owned businesses throughout the U.S., including those in Atlanta, and all they represent in the country’s ongoing quest for diversity and equality. Here are six local Black-owned businesses that our team at Access Atlanta thinks you should know...
CBS 46
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
CBS 46
Need cash? There’s an app connecting Atlanta’s home and pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Did you know your backyard could be making you money? An app called Sniffspot is connecting homeowners and pet owners in what’s being called the “AirBnB for dogs.”. “This crazy idea originated in 2017,” Sniffspot founder David Adams said. “My girlfriend at the time,...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Levels 2 Skin founders talk skincare on CBS 46!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Levels 2 Skin founders Dr. Tunisia Cornelius and Dr. Kenyatta Mireku stopped by CBS 46 to talk about how skincare can lead to better mental health. Their launch event will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 and feature panel talks and live demonstrations.
Comments / 0