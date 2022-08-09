Read full article on original website
Maricopa County looking to hire thousands of workers for November election. The Maricopa County Elections Department needs to fill 3,000 election worker positions. Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. By David Baker and Alexis Cortez. One trooper was...
High-end homes dodge falling demand
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
Sublime Sandwiches: Take Lunch Up A Notch at These 5 Great Sandwich Shops In Metro Phoenix
There's something satisfying about the simple sandwich, like a perfectly balanced peanut butter and jelly or a classic ham and cheese. But sometimes simple just won't do. For the days when you really want to dial it up a notch and take your lunch to the next level, it's best to leave it to the pros. Valley chefs continue to push the boundaries of what belongs between bread and others focus on the vessel, creating the best buns possible.
Restaurant From Chicago Opening Soon
Get yourself a Chicago dog and Italian beef when this new restaurant opensSyed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For any snowbirds or Midwestern transplants living in the greater Phoenix area that have been craving the Chicago-style flavors of back home, there are a handful of restaurants spread throughout the Valley that do offer some of the regional cuisine. Most of this is centered around Chicago-style pizza, but there are a few other options out there. However, a new restaurant coming soon is poised to expand the options for anyone that has been searching for flavors of the Windy City and has come up short.
Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit
City of Scottsdale offers free mediation service for feuding neighbors
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. It’s called the Mediation Program, and it’s free for Scottsdale residents to use. To get started, the person who has an...
Valley woman rescues little bird from pool
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman on the job helped get a little bird to safety after it was trying to stay afloat in a pool. Alexis Hladik in Scottsdale posted the footage on Nextdoor. She works in property management and was recently visiting a home when she saw this little guy struggling in the pool, she immediately said to herself, “I guess I’m working in wet pants the rest of the day” But as soon as she was about to go in the bird swam to the edge and hopped right into her hand.
Contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix man after leaving unfinished work
Low-Fare Airline Introduces Nonstop Flights Out Of Phoenix
Breeze Airways has just added Phoenix as its latest destination.
Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
The Boyer Bakery: Family-owned business rolling out expansion in the West Valley
The Boyer Bakery: family-owned business in Arizona will expand their first brick-and-mortar location in Surprise and will open their second storefront near 99th Ave & Bell Rd in Sun City.
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town
A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
East Valley cupcake shop serving up sweets since 2009
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
Mesa woman gets apartment leak repaired after waiting for weeks
