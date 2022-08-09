Read full article on original website
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Polygon
Watch the new Nintendo Direct all about Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September, but ahead of the competitive ink-’em-up game’s release, a new Nintendo Direct will offer a deep dive into what’s new in the world of Splatoon. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and promises roughly 30 minutes of information on Splatoon 3. You can watch it live here via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
IGN
Kirby's Dream Buffet Launches Next Week
Nintendo's Fall Guys-style party game, Kirby's Dream Buffet, will be released next week on August 17. The game was only announced last month with a summer 2022 release window but Nintendo confirmed via a tweet (below) that the game is already right around the corner. A new trailer was also...
Polygon
How to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go
Those looking to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge will encounter a problem: You can’t choose or control which cocoon the worm turns into. In mainline Pokémon games, Wurmple evolves into Cascoon or Silcoon depending on its personality...
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
The Verge
Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficially comes to VR with this PC mod
I still remember the hush that fell over the audience when Sony revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake — and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters again in HD. But there may now be an even more immersive way to thrust yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Game, Studio and Smyths have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent...
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy’s character creator is perfect for making Genshin Impact characters
Didn’t get the character you wanted in Genshin Impact? Well no worries, because now you can recreate a version of that character in an entirely different game. (Amazing!) Now that it is launching worldwide, fans are starting to use the character creator in a similar game called Tower of Fantasy, to recreate popular characters from Genshin Impact.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Bug Out 2022 event guide
Pokémon Go’s Bug Out event is back for 2022, and with it come new Pokémon like Grubbin and Mega Scizor. The event runs from Aug. 10-16 and increases the spawn rates of bug-type Pokémon, as well as providing other bonuses. Our Pokémon Go Bug Out event...
Polygon
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register sidequest
As the first lengthy side quest introduced in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, “Nopon Register” may seem a bit daunting at first. However, the quest is meant to accompany you throughout your journey through Aionios while completing the game’s main story. In this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register guide,...
Polygon
Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them
You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
Polygon
Dragon Ball characters come to Fortnite later this month
Dragon Ball characters are finally coming to Fortnite, Epic revealed via Twitter on Thursday morning. The announcement tweet shows Shenron — the glowing wish dragon that’s summoned out of the titular dragon balls — floating over what looks like the Reality Tree. The skins will come to the game on Aug. 16, although we don’t know which characters will make an appearance.
Polygon
New Tekken project teased, better be Tekken 8
Bandai Namco put a pin on Sunday’s Tekken 7 grand finals at Evo 2022 with what appeared to be a teaser for a new project — and for various reasons, we’re going out on a limb here and saying that it will be Tekken 8. I’m not going to arrogantly proclaim I’d eat a shoe if it’s not Tekken 8, but it better be Tekken 8.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
Polygon
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Hidden Heroes
Heroes are central to Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s combat system. Each one introduces a new class for your party to wield and comes with powerful abilities that enhance chain attacks — and you should collect them all if only to see their delightful hero quests. But even if you were scrupulous in filling out the silhouettes on the hero roster, you may still miss two heroes that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 keeps secret till the very end.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Nidoran (female) be Shiny?
For Aug. 9, 2022, Nidoran (female) will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Nidoran (female) can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Note that Nidoran (male) will have his turn in the Spotlight in two weeks on Aug. 23, so if you’re looking for a Shiny Nidoran (male), Nidorino, or Nidoking, you’ll just need to wait a few weeks.
Polygon
One of League of Legends’ oldest champions finally has his rework
There’s a new Udyr in town. After many, many years of players clamoring for an update to one of League of Legends’ oldest champions, the Spirit Walker, is getting a new look on The Rift as well as a new set of abilities. Udyr’s core mechanic — constantly...
NME
‘Call Of Duty’ stream to reveal ‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer and “future” of ‘Warzone’
Activision Blizzard has announced Call Of Duty Next, a livestream that will reveal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and what’s next for Warzone. Call Of Duty Next will take place on September 15, though no specific time has been confirmed just yet. However, Activision Blizzard has...
