WATCH: Armed Florida Woman Scares Off Home Invaders

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago

A South Florida homeowner scared away a group of thieves, and it was caught on camera, according to WPLG .

Surveillance video caught two men dressed in black and carrying backpacks and a crowbar sneaking onto the premises of a Cooper City home last weekend. The suspects tried breaking into the house but didn't realize the woman was home -- and aware of what they were doing .

“She heard them break the glass, but she locked herself in her room -- she was trying to call 911,” Sommer Rivera , who knows the homeowner, told reporters. “Because they broke the glass, there was no alarm that was activated.”

While she was in the room, the woman reportedly armed herself and screamed, "I have a gun." That was enough to make the burglars flee, according to the news station.

Broward Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspects , who were identified as 31-year-old Oliver Berrios Morales and 22-year-old Estefano Perez . They're now facing several charges in connection to the attempted break-in, including burglary of an occupied residence and resisting arrest. Authorities are also looking for a third suspect.

Reporters say there has been a recent string of burglaries and crimes in the Hibbs Grove community, so Cooper City is collaborating with BSO on a mobile surveillance camera system.

“It is meant help to be a deterrent help those that are out to do bad make sure that the city is taking a proactive approach,” Cooper City Public Information Officer Michael Cobelo said.

Miami, FL
