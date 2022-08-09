ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Checks Her Label On L.A. Leakers Freestyle, The Hotties Are Here For The Bars

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

While her man Pardison Fontaine drops tasteless “jokes” about The Rock’s wife , Megan Thee Stallion, is out here reminding us she has B A R S.

It’s still a hot girl summer regardless of the fact we are in the dog days of it. Megan Thee Stallion is prepping to heat things even more with the release of her sophomore album that she told Rolling Stone is done.

As we approach the album’s still unknown release date, the Houston rapper decided to stop by the Liftoff show at Power 106 and remind us she does more than just effortlessly twerk.

In her new L.A. Leakers freestyle, Thee Stallion had a message for her label 1501 Entertainment and its captain, former MLB player Carl Crawford over Warren G and Nate Dogg’s “Regulate” beat.

These b*****s don’t like me, but I got to make them hate me/How you want to be me, at the same time wanna shade me?/I be making money on the muthaf***ing daily/Got my label mad but them n-ggas gotta pay me,” she passionately rapped.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Tired of 1501 Entertainment

The “Plan B” crafter’s beef with her label and its owner is no secret and has played out over multiple years with The Stallion slapping 1501 Entertainment and Crawford with multiple lawsuits.

In those lawsuits, the 27-year-old Hip-Hop star accused her label of locking her in an “unconscionable” contract that is preventing her from dropping new music.

Last year, 1501 Entertainment countersued, arguing that her most recent project, Something For The Hotties , does not qualify as an album; therefore, it doesn’t count towards her album fulfillment.

Before spitting fire during her L.A. Leakers freestyle, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on her Instagram Stories to vent. “I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my shit always leak,” she wrote. “At this point invite the hotties to the studio and shoots.”

She then took that frustration over to Twitter, writing in a tweet, “Why continue to choose peace when everyone else choosing violence??? Lol I got money I PAY FOR ALOT OF MY OWNNNN SHITTTTT I’ll start from scratch bc I’m a mf hustler BABYYYY.”

Regardless, the hotties are just happy to hear some more raw heat from the Thee Stallion and have been praising the freestyle on Twitter.

You can peep those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

