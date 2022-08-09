Packers Foundation gives $250K to Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Courtesy illustration

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers Foundation is supporting a local organization through its Impact Grant Program.

The foundation gave a $250,000 matching grant to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Monday, the first grant ever awarded to a Dane County organization through the program. The Center was one of seven organizations to receive grants Monday totaling $1.35 million.

The goal of the Center is to serve as a space that uses history and culture to empower young Black people to be leaders in the Madison area in the future

“We are proud to award these grants to seven different worthy organizations throughout the state of Wisconsin,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. “These funds will help care for our most vulnerable neighbors and ensure kids, families and individuals in our communities have what they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

The Packers Foundation began the Impact Grant Program in 2013 and has since given out nearly $8 million to organizations across the state.

