DC appeals court rules Congress CAN access Trump's tax returns in another legal blow to the embattled ex-President

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A federal court ruled in a 3-0 decision on Tuesday that House Democrats are legally allowed to seek Donald Trump's tax returns.

'The DC Court of Appeals has just ruled that the law is on our side in seeking Trump's tax returns,' the House Ways and Means Committee official Twitter account posted.

'We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately.'

It's a major blow to Trump's years-long fight in the courts to keep his tax returns from any kind of probe. The three judges on the court were appointed by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Late last year, Trump-appointed District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled that the Treasury Department can turn the former president's financial documents to House investigators.

Trump has claimed that his tax returns were being sought for political purposes and violated the separation of powers as described by the US Constitution.

But Senior Judge David B. Sentelle shut down those arguments in his 33-page written decision.

The Ronald Reagan-appointed jurist suggested the committee's requests for Trump's tax returns in 2019 and 2021 were consistent with Congress' legislative and oversight duties, and referenced prior cases that demonstrated how complex the subject of a president's finances is.

'[Committee Chairman Richard Neal] has identified a legitimate legislative purpose that it requires information to accomplish. At this stage, it is not our place to delve deeper than this,' the opinion states.

The latest legal blow in Donald Trump's quest to shield his tax returns from scrutiny comes a day after his Mar-a-Lago retreat was raided by the FBI in an unrelated case

Sentelle noted that Trump's lawyers flooded the court with a 'deluge' of anti-Trump statements by Democrats on the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they claim was proof of their partisan motivations.

But the judge suggested that perceived political animosity did not cancel out the legitimacy of Neal's request.

'The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political motivations as well as legislative ones is of no moment,' the court opinion reads.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Richard Neal has been seeking Trump's tax returns since 2019

'Indeed, it is likely rare that an individual member of Congress would work for a legislative purpose without considering the political implications.'

And the political statements of other members on the committee, Sentelle said, were 'protected by the Speech or Debate Clause' and 'do not change' the circumstances.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Trump's spokesman for comment.

Pelosi celebrated the ruling as 'an important victory for the rule of law' on Tuesday afternoon.

'Access to the former president’s tax returns is crucial to upholding the public interest, our national security and our Democracy. We look forward to the IRS complying with this ruling and delivering the requested documents so that Ways and Means can begin its oversight responsibilities of the mandatory presidential audit program,' the Democratic Speaker said.

'On behalf of the House, I applaud Chairman Richie Neal for his patient and principled pursuit of the truth, as part of the House’s ongoing fight to advance cleaner government For The People.'

The House Ways and Means Committee first sued the Internal Revenue Service to obtain Trump's tax returns in the first half of 2019, months after Democrats took back control of the lower chamber in Congress.

His panel said they expect to get Trump's taxes 'immediately' after the years-long legal battle

President Joe Biden's Justice Department reversed his predecessor's position on keeping the tax returns hidden in July of last year.

Trump, however, is likely to appeal Tuesday's ruling - which means the legal fight could drag out for months.

Tuesday's ruling comes a day after Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida was raided by FBI agents in an unrelated investigation into the former president's handling of classified White House documents.

The ex-president was at Trump Tower in New York City at the time and was informed of the raid by his son, Eric Trump, who told Fox News that the operation was related to the National Archives.

Trump's tax returns had previously been handed to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in February last year as part of a separate criminal probe. That investigation appeared to grind to a halt earlier this year under the purview of new DA Alvin Bragg.

During his first campaign for president, Trump made the controversial decision not to release his tax returns - making him the first White House candidate since 1976 to refuse.

