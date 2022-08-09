ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

New Surveillance Photo Released Showing Teen Missing From Tahoe Area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a new surveillance photo of a teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground. The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni just after 6 p.m. Friday at a local business in Truckee, California, before she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black Vans sneakers.
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truckee, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Truckee teen was possibly abducted after party

Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old from Truckee, disappeared after going to a party at a campground over the weekend. Authorities in Placer County say she was possibly abducted because her car is missing too and her phone has been inactive.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

15-year-old driver flees from deputy in North Lake Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old sped away from a deputy after being stopped on Aug. 3.  The sheriff’s office said the deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 28 around 11 p.m. in North Lake Tahoe. After the deputy got out of the car, the driver sped […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Crv#Kovr Tv
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest

Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Local man arrested for arson after South Lake Tahoe structure fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A structure fire this weekend at a residence in South Lake Tahoe was the result of arson, authorities said Monday. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and South Lake Tahoe Police Department both responded to multiple 911 reports of a structure fire at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the 3800 block of Figueroa Lane.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP

WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
WOODLAND, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25. NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident Near Auburn Causes Injury

A rollover accident near Auburn on August 7 caused injuries to one person. The collision happened along westbound I-80 in Placer County near Clipper Gap. According to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District, one injured patient was transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. The freeway was shut down on the westbound side as California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, firefighters and medics responded. The accident is being investigated to determine how the rollover occurred.
AUBURN, CA
FOX Reno

Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Minor injuries reported in South Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A right of way violation led to a two-vehicle crash in South Reno Tuesday afternoon, police said. It was reported around 12:15 p.m. on August 9, 2022 on South Meadows Parkway just east of Double R Boulevard. Reno Police said a driver pulled into oncoming traffic...
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
ORANGEVALE, CA
2news.com

Reno Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on SR 278 North of Eureka

A Reno woman is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 278 about 45 miles north of Eureka. Nevada State Police says the crash happened on July 25th, just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Eureka County. NSP says 59-year-old Lori Coffield was driving a Ford F-450...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy