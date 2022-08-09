Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back, according to a family member of the woman. Janette Pantoja, 28, went on a day trip to Reno with...
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
NBC Bay Area
New Surveillance Photo Released Showing Teen Missing From Tahoe Area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a new surveillance photo of a teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground. The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni just after 6 p.m. Friday at a local business in Truckee, California, before she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black Vans sneakers.
Teens that went to party where Kiely Rodni disappeared asked to share videos and photos
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California law enforcement is asking all teenagers and adults who attended a Friday night party at the Prosser Family Campground to share any photos, videos, or information that may help in the investigation to find Kiely Rodni. “We are not investigating their conduct that night,” Sgt. Scott Alford, Placer County […]
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Truckee teen was possibly abducted after party
Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old from Truckee, disappeared after going to a party at a campground over the weekend. Authorities in Placer County say she was possibly abducted because her car is missing too and her phone has been inactive.
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
Professional bull rider suspected of rape, booked into Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Joao Ricardo Vieira, a top-ranked rider with Professional Bull Riders, was arrested on suspicion of rape by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s records, Vieira was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 4 on suspicion of rape, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object […]
15-year-old driver flees from deputy in North Lake Tahoe
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old sped away from a deputy after being stopped on Aug. 3. The sheriff’s office said the deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 28 around 11 p.m. in North Lake Tahoe. After the deputy got out of the car, the driver sped […]
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect accused of stealing wallet and phone from Carson City business
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. Investigators say the man in the above photo stole a wallet and cell phone left on the counter of a business on N. Carson Street south of Winnie Lane on July 28, 2022.
crimevoice.com
Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local man arrested for arson after South Lake Tahoe structure fire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A structure fire this weekend at a residence in South Lake Tahoe was the result of arson, authorities said Monday. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and South Lake Tahoe Police Department both responded to multiple 911 reports of a structure fire at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the 3800 block of Figueroa Lane.
Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP
WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25. NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident Near Auburn Causes Injury
A rollover accident near Auburn on August 7 caused injuries to one person. The collision happened along westbound I-80 in Placer County near Clipper Gap. According to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District, one injured patient was transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. The freeway was shut down on the westbound side as California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, firefighters and medics responded. The accident is being investigated to determine how the rollover occurred.
2news.com
Man Arrested, Accused of Intentionally Setting South Lake Tahoe House on Fire
A South Lake Tahoe man is behind bars accused of intentionally setting a house on fire this weekend. Police and fire crews responded to the home just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to just the home. Police say no one was inside...
FOX Reno
Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
KOLO TV Reno
Minor injuries reported in South Reno crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A right of way violation led to a two-vehicle crash in South Reno Tuesday afternoon, police said. It was reported around 12:15 p.m. on August 9, 2022 on South Meadows Parkway just east of Double R Boulevard. Reno Police said a driver pulled into oncoming traffic...
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
2news.com
Reno Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on SR 278 North of Eureka
A Reno woman is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 278 about 45 miles north of Eureka. Nevada State Police says the crash happened on July 25th, just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Eureka County. NSP says 59-year-old Lori Coffield was driving a Ford F-450...
