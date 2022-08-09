Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off incredible accuracy at Chiefs camp
Patrick Mahomes may have taken a comment from his old teammate, Tyreek Hill, personally. "As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said back in June, comparing the accuracy of Mahomes and his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, anyone who has actually...
Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former Browns 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton to strengthen their defensive line depth ahead of the 2022 season. Shelton was selected by the Browns with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After three lackluster seasons in Cleveland, the former Washington standout bounced around the league with the Patriots, Lions and most recently the New York Giants.
Broncos sport NFL’s richest, most diverse ownership group
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league’s most diverse ownership group. Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group, which was welcomed into the NFL this week, are either women or minorities. Walmart heir Rob...
Chiefs sign Danny Shelton
Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton is heading to Kansas City. Shelton has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although Shelton had recent visits with the Raiders and Panthers, the Chiefs apparently made him his best offer. A first-round draft pick of the...
Tua on Dolphins’ Pursuit of Tom Brady: ‘That’s All Noise’
It wasn’t the first time the Dolphins quarterback had to address the team’s former interest in the Buccaneers quarterback.
4-Star LSU Commit Rickie Collins Joins Embarrassment of Riches in 2023 Class
With the commitment of Collins, the Tigers now flaunt a number of dynamic offensive weapons
NFL analyst ranks Tyreek Hill's new contract second in terms of value
The Miami Dolphins made a big splash this offseason, as they traded five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to receive wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Once the trade was complete, the Dolphins and Hill agreed to a four-year extension worth $120 million, making him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
