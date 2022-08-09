ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team

An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former Browns 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton to strengthen their defensive line depth ahead of the 2022 season. Shelton was selected by the Browns with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After three lackluster seasons in Cleveland, the former Washington standout bounced around the league with the Patriots, Lions and most recently the New York Giants.
NBC Sports

Chiefs sign Danny Shelton

Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton is heading to Kansas City. Shelton has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although Shelton had recent visits with the Raiders and Panthers, the Chiefs apparently made him his best offer. A first-round draft pick of the...
