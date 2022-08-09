ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stow, OH
City
East Sparta, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Massillon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
WDTN

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
STREETSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Kent State University#Avowed#Domestic Violence#Massillon Municipal Court#Dollar General#Aryan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in death of ‘KJ’ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders has taken a plea deal in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old, according to Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Dekotis Thomas, 20, pled guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Capital High School Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18 on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested […]
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: People flagged down police near Lawton Street and Grace Avenue July 28 when bullets struck the passenger door and windshield of a vehicle. No injuries were reported and police collected 21 shell casings. On July 28, police investigated the theft of a firearm, ammunition and bulletproof vest from...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Akron PD: Man Arrested After Stealing Pickle Truck

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say a man stole a pickle truck on Tuesday. Now he’s in a real pickle. They say 38-year-old Laurence Word jumped into the driver’s seat of the Akron Pickle Company van as the driver was making a delivery at the Hope Cafe.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney

Sanctions are being requested against a Jackson Township attorney, with an investigation by the Stark County Bar Association alleging that Edward D’Atri took more than $250,000 from a trust account that he was overseeing. The bar says in 2020, D’Atri wrote checks totalling that amount after transferring funds from...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy