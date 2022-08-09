Read full article on original website
Youngstown man charged again following threats at arraignment
An Oregon Avenue man was given a 30-day jail sentence on a contempt of court charge after he threatened one of his victims Wednesday during an arraignment on domestic violence charges.
Suspected cattle thief arrested in Holmes County
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has recovered cattle recently reported stolen in Knox and Washington townships, and arrested the man believed to be responsible.
Police looking for missing Akron man
Akron police are looking for a man who was reported missing out of the city on Tuesday.
Sebring mom pleads not guilty in cruelty case
A Sebring mom pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangering and animal cruelty charges.
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Howland man pleads guilty in rape case
A Howland man pleaded guilty to rape charges Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
4 charged with Lakewood man’s murder
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave
Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15.
Man with protection order charged with weapons offense in Youngstown
Reports said police Saturday found three guns in the home of a man who is not allowed to have them because he has a temporary protection order against him.
Two arrests in the death of missing Lakewood man Victor Huff
Cleveland police confirmed that two people have been arrested amid an investigation into the death of Victor Huff, a Lakewood man whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in death of ‘KJ’ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders has taken a plea deal in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old, according to Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Dekotis Thomas, 20, pled guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Capital High School Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18 on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested […]
Akron Leader Publications
West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: People flagged down police near Lawton Street and Grace Avenue July 28 when bullets struck the passenger door and windshield of a vehicle. No injuries were reported and police collected 21 shell casings. On July 28, police investigated the theft of a firearm, ammunition and bulletproof vest from...
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
More details released after Sebring woman charged with animal cruelty
Ashley Crawford, of Sebring, is due in court later this week, charged with child endangering and animal cruelty.
whbc.com
Akron PD: Man Arrested After Stealing Pickle Truck
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say a man stole a pickle truck on Tuesday. Now he’s in a real pickle. They say 38-year-old Laurence Word jumped into the driver’s seat of the Akron Pickle Company van as the driver was making a delivery at the Hope Cafe.
Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
whbc.com
Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney
Sanctions are being requested against a Jackson Township attorney, with an investigation by the Stark County Bar Association alleging that Edward D’Atri took more than $250,000 from a trust account that he was overseeing. The bar says in 2020, D’Atri wrote checks totalling that amount after transferring funds from...
