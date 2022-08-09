Read full article on original website
Sharon A. Botten
Sharon A Botten (Otier) passed away peacefully July 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Sharon was born June 15, 1944, in Cheyenne Wyoming to William (Bill) and Shirley Otier. She grew up in Billings Park. graduating from Cathedral High School and attending technical school in Superior, studying business and accounting. She was married to her husband of 43 years, Dale R Botten on March 17, 1979.
John “Swede” Johnson
Celebration Of Life for John “Swede” Johnson Saturday, August 20, 2022 Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 11405 S 1st St W Solon Springs, WI Service at 10:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Masks optional, but recommended.
Bonnie Lucas
Bonnie Lucas of Superior, WI passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022. She was born November 4, 1945 to Eino and Loretta (Severin) Kauti. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard; daughters, Pamela (Dennis) Ogren, Tamie Lucas, Melissa Lucas; grandson, Tyler Lucas; sister, Lorraine Aho. She was...
Community picnic remembers those who died by addiction, suicide
SUPERIOR — The second annual Loved Never Forgotten picnic, which honors those who have died by addiction or suicide, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Kelly Park, 711 Grand Ave. Everyone is invited. The free event will include a live band, a food truck and a time to read the names of those who have died.
Library Happenings: Adventure awaits at all Superior Library locations
SUPERIOR — Superior Public Library is hiring. We’re looking for two part-time library technicians to help patrons locate and check-out materials, place holds, use the computers and more. Superior Public Library is a great place to work, and we’d love to have you on our team. Applications are due Aug. 14. Apply online at the city of Superior website.
Auto racing: Madden, Clanton exchange wins at XR Superior Showcase
SUPERIOR — Chris Madden of Gray Court, South Carolina, held off Shane Clanton and Brandon Overton to win the main event on Day 2 of the XR Superior Showcase Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Gondik Law Speedway. Madden started Tuesday’s 40-lap XR Dirt Super Late Model feature on the outside...
Listen: How a Superior woman almost built a Frank Lloyd Wright house
Edith Carlson was a librarian who had a two-year campaign to build a Frank Lloyd Wright house in Superior. Had it succeeded, the design that Wright dubbed “Below Zero” would have been nestled in Superior’s Central Park neighborhood, near Lenroot’s Funeral Home and across from Gouge Park. The connection between the world famous architect and Carlson has captured the imagination of writers on two continents.
Duluth Superior Pride announces 2022 schedule
DULUTH — June is Pride month in the United States, but the party's just getting started in the Twin Ports. Duluth Superior Pride has announced the schedule for its 36th year of celebration, with festivities centered on Labor Day weekend but spanning a full week: from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. The festival is expanding from last year, when the event returned from COVID-19 cancellation but still faced limitations.
School supplies sought to Stuff the Bus
SUPERIOR — The Head of the Lakes United Way is seeking community help to Stuff the Bus with school supplies for students in the Superior School District. “Education is one of our three impact focus areas at Head of the Lakes United Way. Stuff the Bus helps students every year in our local communities by providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” said organization President Matt Hunter in a news release.
Allouez Bay habitat project undergoes revision
SUPERIOR — A plan to restore marsh bird habitat in Allouez Bay is moving ahead without plans to use herbicides to address invasive cattails. Instead, the plan calls for using mechanical methods to control the invasive plant in the bay. David Grandmaison of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Izzard elected Douglas County Sheriff
SUPERIOR — Douglas County Sheriff's Office detective Matthew Izzard will be the next sheriff, according to unofficial results of the Democratic primary Tuesday, Aug. 9. Izzard carried more than 62% of the vote Tuesday night in a three-way race to be Douglas County’s top law enforcement officer. Democratic...
Underwater and on the surface, drones study Lake Superior's small fish
ASHLAND — Drones will be patrolling Lake Superior for the next few weeks — some underwater, some on the surface — trying to document how many little fish live in the big lake. In addition to two 23-foot automated sailboards on the surface, first reported last week...
Puppa's Pals fosters pets in crisis situations
TWIN PORTS — Puppa’s Pals is a new nonprofit that coordinates temporary pet foster placement for people in crisis situations. This includes pet owners who are headed to jail, entering treatment, losing housing, admitted to the hospital, moving into a woman’s shelter, and any other crisis situation.
Gender identity lesson prompts concern, review in Superior
SUPERIOR — It was standing room only at the Superior School Board meeting Monday, Aug. 8. Nearly 40 people commented on a new agenda item regarding the gender identity unit taught to fifth graders as part of their human growth and development curriculum. Many spoke in support of keeping the unit as is. Others voiced concerns about whether it was age-appropriate for fifth grade students.
Green, Sapik advance in Wisconsin Assembly races
SUPERIOR — Voters in 73rd District will decide between two women in November to fill an open seat in Wisconsin Assembly. Angie Sapik of Lake Nebagamon won the Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 9, with 58% of the vote, defeating Scott Luostari of Lakeside, according to unofficial results. Sapik moves...
Committee adopts new wage plan for Douglas County workers
SUPERIOR — Douglas County employees will be paid more in 2023 after a wage market update revealed more than half of all county workers earn less than market-rate wages. The county’s administration committee approved a plan Thursday, Aug. 4, that will eliminate the lowest pay grade, alter salary ranges, and expand room for growth within individual positions to keep the county competitive in the labor market.
Superior Fire Department to offer monthly car seat clinics
SUPERIOR — The Superior Fire Department hosted its first car seat clinic since the pandemic began Thursday, Aug. 4. Members plan to hold monthly clinics the first Thursday of every month, alternating between noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. The next one will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.
Duluth airport to add third Chicago flight
DULUTH — United Airlines announced Monday it will add a third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare International Airport to its schedule starting Sept. 6. The additional flight will operate during the afternoon, enabling passengers to better make connections for ongoing travel. “Regional communities around the country have felt...
Why increasing women’s participation in the outdoors is important
Breaking stereotypes and helping empower women in the outdoors is the aim for Ali Juten. In this Northland Outdoors podcast, host Chad Koel talks with Juten, known on social media as Ali UpNorth. The Duluth resident is the lead Northland Outdoors ambassador, a group of social media and outdoor enthusiasts who help promote the brand.
