Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in Washington
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heat
Spokane Children's Theatre
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus program
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman found dead in Spokane Valley house fire had blunt force trauma to the head
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman found deceased inside a burning home in Spokane Valley suffered blunt force trauma to her head, according to newly released court documents. According to a report by our partners at the Spokesman Review, the manner of the woman’s death is still undetermined. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a potential homicide.
KXLY
12 year old girl behind wheel in Perry District collision
SOUTH PERRY DISTRICT — Spokane Police say that a 12- year old girl was driving Tuesday morning and crashed the car in the Perry District. Police say the girl ran a stop sign, and hit another car coming down 9th Avenue at Helena Street. Spokane Police say nobody was seriously injured.
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. “They could’ve killed somebody simply,” Ronnie Marks said. “The blast was a blast I’ve never heard before. It shook the building,” he said....
KHQ Right Now
Sagle man arrested after standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A Sagle man has been arrested after an hour long standoff in Hayden earlier tonight. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies say 49-year-old Duke C. Huckabee was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and battery. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they received a domestic violence call around 4:30 p.m....
Man sprayed by skunk during arrest in Deer Park outside church
DEER PARK, Wash.— Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect in Deer Park for second-degree burglary. Just past 3 a.m. on August 4, deputies responded to the report of an active burglary at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. The person who called to report the burglary said they saw a man walking around and inside the church on the surveillance footage, wearing a mask over his face. He had a flashlight and was looking for audio equipment.
One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hayden standoff ends peacefully
COEUR d'ALENE — A Sagle man was arrested Wednesday evening following a standoff with law enforcement in Hayden. Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Duke Huckabee, 49, at a residence in the 8900 block of Neufeld Road. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told The Press the incident...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
Great grandson of Spokane founder A.M. Cannon says he supports playground being named after Candy Rogers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The push continues to name a Spokane playground after a young girl who was murdered more than 60 years ago. Along with the girl's family, the great grandson of one of Spokane's founding fathers is speaking out in support of the idea to name a city playground in the girl's memory.
ncwlife.com
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane chase shows law enforcement's pursuit problem
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36,...
‘Tired of this’: Local rancher loses thousands of dollars from cougar attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local rancher lost thousands of dollars after a cougar terrorized his small farm. “I’m getting tired of this,” said Randy Vigil. He’s owned and managed a small ranch in North Spokane County for almost 30 years. On Sunday, he found all seven...
Chronicle
Police Investigate Possible Assault, Arson After Man Arrives at Washington Hospital on Fire
The man who arrived earlier this week at a Spokane hospital while still on fire may have been intentionally lit on fire, according to court documents. Providence Holy Family Hospital employees told police that Steven Maupin-Bureau, 23, arrived with burn injuries at the north Spokane hospital around 1:15 p.m. Monday in a private vehicle.
Sentencing begins Thursday for Freeman High School shooter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter will finally begin on Thursday. It has been nearly five years since Caleb Sharpe opened fire at the school, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shooting three others students. Sharpe pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in January, though he admitted to the shooting during interviews shortly after it happened....
KHQ Right Now
Nespelem man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Nepselem man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault, arson and shooting a firearm after a kidnapping spree in the summer of 2020. 35-year-old John Edward McGinnis was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in May 2021. According to court documents,...
Molotov cocktail starts attic fire in Hillyard neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a fire that was started by a Molotov cocktail in the Hillyard neighborhood on Monday. Just past 11:30 p.m. SFD responded to a possible house fire off near East Everett Avenue and North Regal Street. Initial reports indicated a possible attic fire, and crews reported smoke from the top...
Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes
POST FALLS, Idaho — People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in...
KHQ Right Now
Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Chen…
