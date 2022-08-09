ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

New Apex Legends Bug Mashes Up Legend Abilities

Apex Legends Season 14 released on August 9 and comes with a pretty unique--if not extremely fun--bug. Similar to a character mashup, the bug apparently gives Legends the ability of other Legends. For example, one player said they were able to use Ash equipped with Loba's teleportation bracelet. The teleport actually worked, and the player dubbed the mashup "Ashloba."
Gamespot

Super Punch-Out's Secret Two-Player Mode Discovered After 28 Years

A new cheat has been discovered for 1994 Super Nintendo game Super Punch-Out, allowing two players to duke it out in PVP mode. Discovered by the Twitter account Unlisted Cheats, which specializes in unearthing previously unknown cheats for classic games, the two-player mode consists of two newly-discovered cheat inputs. As...
Gamespot

First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo

Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Gamespot

Spider-Man Remastered Suits: How To Unlock All 38 Spider Suits

Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the biggest games of 2018, is now finally on PC, giving a whole new group of players the chance to zip around New York City as the world's foremost webslinger in the game's remastered version (also available on PS5). Insomniac's superhero sandbox was universally praised for its gameplay, story, and breadth of things to do, but for some players, nothing tops knowing where to get all Spider-Man suits. That will surely still be the case for a great number of players on PC.
Gamespot

Pulling No Punches

NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature

MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
dotesports.com

Riot confirms Legends of Runeterra isn’t dead, roadmap coming soon

Despite doomsayers preaching the end of Legends of Runeterra is near, the team at Riot Games is focused on the future and ways to improve the digital card game. A shuffling of devs at Riot from Legends of Runeterra to other projects has led to rumors that the digital card game is coming to an end. You add in a meta dominated by a handful of decks in conjunction with no roadmap for the back half of 2022, and the rumors have gained traction over the past weeks. But according to Riot, the rumors aren’t true.
Gamespot

Rumbleverse Will Feature Duos Mode And Playgrounds Mode At Launch

Iron Galaxy has relieved more information about its upcoming free-to-play game Rumbleverse. New modes such as duos and playgrounds will be available for players at launch. Duos mode will play as it traditionally would in most battle royales, where teamwork and communication are crucial to winning. When players load into a duos match, they'll start with only eight slots for their stats and have reduced health. They also won't have access to the Superstar Comeback system. If their teammate gets eliminated, they'll receive additional health and another stat slot, and if you run out of health in duos, you won't get knocked out immediately.
HappyGamer

In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated

It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
Gamespot

Slumber #6 - Chapter 6: Waking Life

Valkira orchestrates her plan to use Stetson in order to escape the dreamscape into our world. Finch and Jiang are left to stop Valkira in a final showdown against the shadow walker.
ComicBook

Apex Legends Breaks Record During Season 14 Launch

Apex Legends kicked off its newest season just this week and already has something to boast about. Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game just broke its record of peak concurrent players on Steam alongside the launch of Season 14. A total of 510,286 players popped into Apex Legends at one point on Tuesday to see what all the fuss was about, and while that number has naturally dropped since then, it's evident there's a lot of interest in the current season.
dotesports.com

New Apex Legends bug lets players wear heat shields like hats

Apex Legends isn’t done giving us new bugs in season 14 yet. One of the changes that flew under the radar in the patch notes but immediately became apparent upon playing the game were the changes to the first ring. Players have less time before the ring starts to shrink, and being outside the ring during the first round now damages players as if the ring was closing for the second time.
ClutchPoints

League of Legends Patch 12.15 Notes: The Energy Patch

Every energy-based champion is getting a boost in League of Legends Patch 12.15. Sivir and Master Yi are among the ones taken down a notch. “As a system, energy is intended to give champions spikes of power that fall off with extended combat times. Given the current state of the game and more extended fights, champions that use energy as a resource have found it more difficult to find success before their energy depletes.”
Digital Trends

The DioField Chronicle makes real-time strategy feel like a JRPG

Japan isn’t exactly known for real time strategy games. That’s why I was surprised to discover that The DioField Chronicle was a real-time strategy game, and not a turn-based tactics one like the Fire Emblem series. In terms of gameplay, this already sets The DioField Chronicle apart from other similar titles in the genre as Japanese strategy games lean heavily toward turn-based and grid-based tactics.
