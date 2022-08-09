Disney On Ice gets Into The Magic this December

Advance tickets are on sale now for Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This holiday tradition has enchanted local families for years and this year hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are bringing audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the Marigold Bridge. This action-packed extravaganza features Disney’s Moana , Frozen , Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters glides into the TaxSlayer Center December 1-4. The TaxSlayer Center is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting August 9 to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on August 16. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code by clicking here .

Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-altering quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast ocean, Disney On Ice lets Moana’s strength and determination take center stage. This engaging atmosphere allows audiences to deepen their connection to their favorite voyager and learn your true identity is never out of reach.







Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney/Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a brilliantly colorful performance with skeletons in a lush cultural celebration of family.

Gorgeous production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast , as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the loneliest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.

Through the athleticism and grace of Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel, Flynn and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen , Tangled and Cinderella encourage audiences to believe. Showgoers will witness each characters’ unique qualities and talents, inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.

For more information on the show, click here .

