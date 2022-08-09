ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Disney On Ice gets Into The Magic this December

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRdT2_0hAWLOO500

Advance tickets are on sale now for Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This holiday tradition has enchanted local families for years and this year hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are bringing audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the Marigold Bridge. This action-packed extravaganza features Disney’s Moana , Frozen , Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters glides into the TaxSlayer Center December 1-4. The TaxSlayer Center is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting August 9 to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on August 16. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code by clicking here .

Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-altering quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast ocean, Disney On Ice lets Moana’s strength and determination take center stage. This engaging atmosphere allows audiences to deepen their connection to their favorite voyager and learn your true identity is never out of reach.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Hrmo_0hAWLOO500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MC9LF_0hAWLOO500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNew2_0hAWLOO500

Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney/Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a brilliantly colorful performance with skeletons in a lush cultural celebration of family.

Gorgeous production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast , as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the loneliest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.

Through the athleticism and grace of Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel, Flynn and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen , Tangled and Cinderella encourage audiences to believe. Showgoers will witness each characters’ unique qualities and talents, inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.

For more information on the show, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park

Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Hummingbird Festival flies in Aug. 13-14

Over the past few years, the residents of Bishop Hill have worked to make the entire town a bird friendly town. Their annual Hummingbird Festival on August 13th and 14th is a celebration of birds, butterflies and pollinator gardening. They have several new programs, including a bluebird trail building workshop, a prairie walk and a […]
BISHOP HILL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moline, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Moline, IL
WQAD

Customers flock back as Milan's Shanghai Restaurant reopens after fire

MILAN, Ill. — A Milan restaurant's reopening was blessed with droves of customers coming back to taste some of their favorite Chinese food Tuesday. Shanghai Chinese Restaurant reopened for business nearly one year after a severe fire forced it to close last September. The business spent around $100,00 on renovations and new equipment to prepare for the big day.
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend

The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney World#Disney Characters#Taxslayer Center#The Taxslayer Center#Disney Pixar
KGLO News

Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays

Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]

Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
US 104.9

The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours

It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Tug Fest is back!

Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Niabi receives grant for new exhibit

Niabi Zoo is one step closer to completing an important part of their master plan. The Coal Valley zoo was recently awarded the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant in the amount of $233,000, which will cover almost half the cost of their new Painted Dog exhibit. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, […]
COAL VALLEY, IL
KWQC

Moline couple picking up the pieces after ceiling collapses without warning

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline couple is cleaning up on Monday after their ceiling collapsed, seemingly out of nowhere. The Gullettes were drinking coffee and reading the paper, just relaxing in their dining room early Sunday morning. About 10 minutes after getting up to start their day, they heard a crash and were met with a living room filled with sheetrock and insulation.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Register for CROP Walk to end hunger

Registration is now underway for the 51st annual Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk. This year’s walk takes place on October 2 and the route will be about 2.5 miles over the new I-74 bridge from Moline to Bettendorf and back. Material pickups will be at the group’s open houses on Thursday, August 18 from 4:30-6:30 […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy