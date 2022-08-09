Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops. What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk says he lives in a $45,000 house: "It's very small"
Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, said his main home is now a three-bedroom property that he bought for $45,000, chiefly for its location in Boca Chica, Texas, near his SpaceX facility. "It cost like $45,000 or something," Musk said on the Full Send podcast, which aired late Thursday. "It's...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could grow its network of Gigafactories, and could ultimately build 12. Tesla may be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders. Tesla is on track to achieve a production run rate of 2 million EVs by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The app Elon Musk used to calculate the number of bots on Twitter also thought he was a bot, according to Twitter's lawyers
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. In his lawsuit against the company, he said it is undercounting the number of bots on the site. But Twitter's lawyers said the tool Musk is using once classified his account as a potential bot.
Elon Musk's antics may finally be catching up to him
It seems the Elon Musk mystique — whatever combination of wealth, carefully cultivated charm and A-plus lawyers that have helped him emerge unscathed from countless scandals — is starting to unravel.
Elon Musk continues to support Dogecoin even amidst cryptocurrency slump
Elon Musk companies support Bitcoin, Dogecoin payments for their merchandise. Last month, Tesla liquidated almost all of its Bitcoin holdings though. Musk likes Dogecoin because it does not take itself too seriously. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy of showing his support for cryptocurrencies. However, after the recent...
Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla stock amid Twitter legal battle
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth $6.88 billion after selling off shares worth $8.4 billion in April. Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April for about $44 billion but has since attempted to back out of the agreement which led to Twitter suing him. Aug. 10, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Did Elon Musk Get Booed at Tesla's Event?
Elon Musk can usually rely on a pretty warm response from shareholders in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. The company’s CEO spoke for about 90 minutes at the company’s annual meeting, held Aug. 4 at the recently opened gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk drew cheers and...
biztoc.com
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9bn as Twitter trial looms
Tesla CEO admits he could need the funds if he loses a legal battle with Twitter and is forced to buy the social media platform. Elon Musk has sold $6.9bn (£5.7bn) worth of shares in Tesla after admitting that he could need the funds if he loses a legal battle with Twitter and is forced to buy the social media platform.
electrek.co
Elon Musk teases new Tesla factory in Canada
Elon Musk has teased the announcement of a new Tesla factory location by the end of this year. The CEO hinted strongly that it could be in Canada. Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla announcing a location for a new gigafactory. At Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting...
Tesla Isn't Elon Musk | Opinion
Until you have a shareholder revolt, you're not going to see an anti-Elon revolt within the company.
Digital Trends
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites hacked by $25 homemade device
A $25 hacking tool that can seemingly breach Starlink’s internet terminals has been revealed by a security researcher. As reported by Wired and Gizmodo, Lennert Wouters, who works at Belgian university KU Leuven, showcased how to infiltrate the satellite dishes at the Black Hat Security Conference. For reference, Starlink...
Comments / 0