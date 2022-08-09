ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk
CBS News

Elon Musk says he lives in a $45,000 house: "It's very small"

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, said his main home is now a three-bedroom property that he bought for $45,000, chiefly for its location in Boca Chica, Texas, near his SpaceX facility. "It cost like $45,000 or something," Musk said on the Full Send podcast, which aired late Thursday. "It's...
REAL ESTATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Why Did Elon Musk Get Booed at Tesla's Event?

Elon Musk can usually rely on a pretty warm response from shareholders in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. The company’s CEO spoke for about 90 minutes at the company’s annual meeting, held Aug. 4 at the recently opened gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk drew cheers and...
AUSTIN, TX
biztoc.com

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9bn as Twitter trial looms

Tesla CEO admits he could need the funds if he loses a legal battle with Twitter and is forced to buy the social media platform. Elon Musk has sold $6.9bn (£5.7bn) worth of shares in Tesla after admitting that he could need the funds if he loses a legal battle with Twitter and is forced to buy the social media platform.
STOCKS
electrek.co

Elon Musk teases new Tesla factory in Canada

Elon Musk has teased the announcement of a new Tesla factory location by the end of this year. The CEO hinted strongly that it could be in Canada. Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla announcing a location for a new gigafactory. At Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites hacked by $25 homemade device

A $25 hacking tool that can seemingly breach Starlink’s internet terminals has been revealed by a security researcher. As reported by Wired and Gizmodo, Lennert Wouters, who works at Belgian university KU Leuven, showcased how to infiltrate the satellite dishes at the Black Hat Security Conference. For reference, Starlink...
ECONOMY

