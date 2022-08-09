Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John’s ex Matt Lattanzi ‘overwhelmed’ with support after her death
Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband wants fans to “celebrate the joy” that the late actress brought to the world. Matt Lattanzi and his current wife, Michelle Lattanzi, reacted to the news of Newton-John’s death in a joint statement shared on Facebook Monday. “Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John. Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude shared with us by friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans who will all miss Olivia’s presence in this world,” Michelle wrote. “I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of...
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’
Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
Olivia Newton-John ‘wasn’t walking’ in final days, says Didi Conn
Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is giving fans a glimpse into just how much the beloved actress’ cancer had taken a toll on her in the days leading up to her death. The American actress, known for her role as Frenchy in the iconic musical film, said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that Newton-John told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care.” “Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” she added. Conn, 71, also reminisced on when she and Newton-John first met...
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John. On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
‘Grease’ Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73 after a battle with breast cancer. The British born Australian star shot to fame in “Grease” opposite John Travolta in 1978. A four-time Grammy winner, Newton-John won Record of the Year for “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” as well as “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want,” which still ranks as one of the bestselling singles of all time. Newton-John’s husband John Easterling confirmed her passing on Facebook. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by...
John Travolta On Olivia Newton-John's Death: ‘You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better’
The actor wrote a tribute to his "Grease" co-star, Olivia Newton-John, 73, after her death was reported on Monday.
English-born star Olivia Newton-John was immortalised in Grease
Dame Olivia Newton-John had a long and varied career in music and film, but will be most fondly remembered as Sandy from Grease.The Australian singer and actress immortalised the role of the goody-goody high school student who joins Rydell High and transforms into a super-sexy greaser in a bid to win the affections of love interest Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack – still much loved more than 40 years later – catapulted Dame Olivia to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in...
Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia
Screen legend Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, authorities said Thursday, touting an upbeat sendoff for the late Grammy-winning actress. The cause of death was not stated, but the 73-year-old Newton-John had spent three decades trying to -- as she put it -- "win over" breast cancer.
