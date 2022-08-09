Iron Galaxy has relieved more information about its upcoming free-to-play game Rumbleverse. New modes such as duos and playgrounds will be available for players at launch. Duos mode will play as it traditionally would in most battle royales, where teamwork and communication are crucial to winning. When players load into a duos match, they'll start with only eight slots for their stats and have reduced health. They also won't have access to the Superstar Comeback system. If their teammate gets eliminated, they'll receive additional health and another stat slot, and if you run out of health in duos, you won't get knocked out immediately.

