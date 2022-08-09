Read full article on original website
Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes: Weapon Balance, Legends, Map Changes
Respawn revealed the Apex Legends: Hunted patch notes. Set for an Aug. 9 release date, fans will have a full day to scour through the notes before the servers go live on Tuesday. Season 14 is bringing changes to King's Canyon, the original map for Apex Legends, and some balance changes to weapons.
Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed
Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
Modern Warfare 2 beta is coming in September with a frustratingly complicated schedule
We knew it was going to happen, but now we know when—and as usual, it's PlayStation first.
Tower of Fantasy is a new free-to-play online RPG – and it’s available now on PC, Android and iOS devices
Tower of Fantasy is a new open-world role-playing game that sees players roam across a futuristic new world called “Aida“.The game is set hundreds of years in the future, with the titular “tower of fantasy” constructed on a new planet to mine a comet for a potential new source of energy before an ensuing calamity lead to the world’s destruction.The game was released on 10 August 2022 across PC, Android and iOS as a free-to-play title, meaning that players can download Tower of Fantasy for free on their platform of choice, as well as transfer their progress across devices. While...
FIFA・
Gamespot
The Cartomancy Anthology
Gamespot
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Secretlab's Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Desk Accessories Are Great For Fans
Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to create a new line of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide
Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Scary Primal Redesign
The latest Predator movie, Prey, has hit Hulu, and is being well-received by critics and fans alike. However, one thing Predator fans notice is the alien's (the Yautja) redesign. This is a primal design that is pretty horrifying, but there's a reason for the drastic change from what we all consider a typical Predator look.
Today's Wordle Answer (#416) - August 9, 2022
Come one, come all for another one of our Wordle guides here on this fine Tuesday. The Wordle answer for Aug. 9 is quite interesting, as many players might overlook it as an actual answer that the game would accept. It has a couple of different meanings, but it's definitely a word that gets used in everyday life. As long as you use one of our starting words and follow our tips below, you won't be ending your streak today.
Rumbleverse Will Feature Duos Mode And Playgrounds Mode At Launch
Iron Galaxy has relieved more information about its upcoming free-to-play game Rumbleverse. New modes such as duos and playgrounds will be available for players at launch. Duos mode will play as it traditionally would in most battle royales, where teamwork and communication are crucial to winning. When players load into a duos match, they'll start with only eight slots for their stats and have reduced health. They also won't have access to the Superstar Comeback system. If their teammate gets eliminated, they'll receive additional health and another stat slot, and if you run out of health in duos, you won't get knocked out immediately.
Xbox is bringing your games to the cloud
IN its June showcase, Xbox promised a number of changes coming to its cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it appears users will soon be able to play their games straight from the cloud. Currently, Xbox Game Pass members can play the games which are part of the service...
Spider-Man Remastered Suits: How To Unlock All 38 Spider Suits
Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the biggest games of 2018, is now finally on PC, giving a whole new group of players the chance to zip around New York City as the world's foremost webslinger in the game's remastered version (also available on PS5). Insomniac's superhero sandbox was universally praised for its gameplay, story, and breadth of things to do, but for some players, nothing tops knowing where to get all Spider-Man suits. That will surely still be the case for a great number of players on PC.
Pulling No Punches
Singapore F1 track to be playable map in new Call of Duty game
The Marina Bay circuit, host of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, will be a playable map in the next Call of Duty game, developers Infinity Ward have announced. F1 in recent years has enjoyed a boom in popularity thanks largely to Netflix's fly-on-the-wall docuseries Drive to Survive, which has ushered in a legion of new fans to the racing series.
